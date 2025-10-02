5 Chains With the Juiciest Fried Chicken, According to Chefs

Fried chicken is an American staple. To get it right, the chicken has to be crispy on the outside, but juicy and tender inside–the balance of texture and flavor is what makes unforgettable fried chicken. While some chicken joints serve dry or overly seasoned pieces, other spots know how to masterfully deliver the whole package. To find the juiciest fried chicken, Eat This, Not That asked chefs to share their favorite places. Here are the five go-to chains, according to culinary pros.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Praised for its bold flavors, Church’s Texas Chicken has the right amount of crispiness, but it’s not greasy. “Church’s uses a signature marinade developed in the 1960s, one of the few restaurant chains that use an open vat frying technique to produce tender with lightly seasoned breading,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is juicy and tender on the inside with crunchy breading that doesn’t smother the chicken. Plus, their sauce compliments the perfectly-cooked chicken deliciously. “Raising Cane’s employs a 24-hour brine on fresh, never frozen tenderloins, all chicken dredged and fried to order for a light, crispy exterior,” says Chef Andrew. “Their cook-to-order approach and focus on premium cuts make the tenders exceptionally juicy.”

Popeyes

In 2023, Popeyes was named the second largest chicken chain in the U.S., knocking KFC from the position, and the chain is still going strong. “Nothing beats Popeyes,” says Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten. “Their buttermilk marinade penetrates deeply, locking in juiciness, which is then fried to a crisp with beautiful spice and respect.”

Bojangles

Known for its Cajun-inspired seasonings that give it a stand out, unique flavor, Bojangles chicken is never-frozen, is hand-breaded and marinated for 12 hours. According to Chef Andrew, “Bojangles starts with fresh chicken marinated infused with bold Cajun flavors; they are also one of the few places that double dredge. They are just exceptionally juicy pieces of fried chicken with a smoky and spicy flavor.”

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken has been around for 60 years and is beloved for its high-quality and peppery kick that is the ideal amount of spice without being overwhelming. "Gus's uses a spicy marinade with cayenne and its secret seasonings," says Chef Andrew. "It has a Memphis style heat with Southern character to it."