 Skip to content

5 Best Store-Bought Clam Chowders

Shoppers swear by these 5 store-bought clam chowders for rich flavor and creamy texture.
Avatar for Heather Newgen
By
Published on September 9, 2025 | 7:45 AM

As we near the end of hot sticky temps and begin to cool down, nothing welcomes cold weather like clam chowder soup. Few things hit the spot like a creamy rich bowl and while homemade is always a treat, there’s store-bought options that actually satisfy. According to customers, these five brands deliver when it comes to flavor and texture. Here are the top rated picks for shopper-approved clam chowder you can grab off the shelf.

Snow’s

Snows

​​

Nutrition: per serving 1 cup
Calories: 180
Fat:  14g (Saturated fat:  4.5g)
Sodium: 630mg
Carbs: 11g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)
Protein:  3g

Snow’s has been around since 1920 and offers sustainable canned seafood customers love. In a Reddit thread about the best canned clam chowder, the brand was highly recommended. One person wrote, “New Englander here. Look for Snow’s Clam Chowder. It uses flour instead of milk as a thickener, which is great if you’re lactose intolerant, and prevents it from splitting or getting that overcooked milk taste when heating it up.” Another chimed in and shared, “I think that this is the best!”

Tony’s

Walmart
Nutrition: per serving ½ cup
Calories: 80
Fat:  2g (Saturated fat:  0g)
Sodium: 980mg
Carbs: 11g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 0g)
Protein:  4g

Tony’s Clam Chowder has been a hit with fans for over 20 years. The brand started in 2005 when the recipe was created in a small restaurant 3 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico. The soup became a huge sensation and people can’t get enough. Tony’s is rated 4.7 on Amazon with over 500 reviews. One Amazon shopper wrote, “Excellent clam chowder. I think it is restaurant quality. Make sure to follow instructions. Use half and half to make as per instructions. I definitely will order again. Easy to prepare. Best prepared on stove top.” Another wrote, “This stuff ain’t cheap, but it’s so delicious! We frequently share a can with special friends…great for a quick but scrumptious meal!”

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Clam Chowder

Progresso Rich & Hearty, New England Clam Chowder Soup

Walmart
Nutrition: per serving 1 cup
Calories: 170
Fat:  7g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 760mg
Carbs: 23g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g)
Protein:  5g

Progresso has been a well known trusted brand people have been stocking up on for years, and shoppers are obsessed with the clam chowder. It’s rated 4.5 with over 12,100 reviews. One customer wrote, “The best canned soup I’ve ever had. Not sure how many cases I’ve ordered. Very Delicious. I think they’ve cut back on noodles and sausage but says us still good. Highly recommend.” Another Amazon shopper wrote, “Best taste of any major brand. Since I prefer to make my own food, prepacked products must meet my higher standards…In my opinion progresso is the best tasting major brand that is stocked in almost every store.”

The Black Pearl Clam Chowder

Black Pearl Newport
Nutrition: per serving ½ cup
Calories: 80
Fat:  2g (Saturated fat:  0g)
Sodium: 760mg
Carbs: 7g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)
Protein:  7g

The Black Pearl is a famous seafood restaurant in Newport, Rhode Island and is beloved so much for its clam chowder that the joint makes it and sells it for everyone to enjoy. It’s rated 4.2 on Amazon and customers rave about the taste and the generous amount of clams. One person wrote, “Great New England clam chowder, restaurant quality. Plenty of clams and the soup is really good.” Another verified shopper on Amazon shared, “I’ve gone hunting for best canned clam chowders, and this is the best I’ve found. Very tasty, plenty of clams and potato chunks. I cook it up in a pan, add a little half&half and some extra mniced clams – very satisfying!”

The 10 Best Clam Chowder Spots in New England

Campbell’s Chunky

Campbell’s
Nutrition: per serving 1 cup
Calories: 180
Fat:  10g (Saturated fat:  1.5g)
Sodium: 790mg
Carbs: 16g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 1g)
Protein:  6g

Campbell’s Chunky Clam Chowder is a hearty soup that’s filling and tasty, according to reviewers. One Redditor wrote, “I like the Campbells chunky (although where I live there’s no real alternative options nearby) and I always mix the can of chowder with a can of canned clams, including all the liquid in the can. It comes out the perfect texture and amount of clamminess.” Target shoppers have rated the soup 4.5 and one person recently shared, “It is a really good product, the flavor is incredible, it has a magnificent texture, it is in excellent and very conservative packaging and best of all is that it has very healthy ingredients.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • 5 Best Store-Bought Clam Chowders

    5 Best Store-Bought Clam Chowders

  • 6 New Potato Chip Flavors “Flying Off Shelves”

    6 New Potato Chips “Flying Off Shelves”

  • Costco Best Deals

    11 Best Costco Deals to Score for September

  • Costco Members Only Savings

    11 Best Costco Items From This Week

  • Costco 30 Year Anniversary

    7 Best Kirkland Buys to Celebrate 30 Years

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family