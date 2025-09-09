5 Best Store-Bought Clam Chowders

As we near the end of hot sticky temps and begin to cool down, nothing welcomes cold weather like clam chowder soup. Few things hit the spot like a creamy rich bowl and while homemade is always a treat, there’s store-bought options that actually satisfy. According to customers, these five brands deliver when it comes to flavor and texture. Here are the top rated picks for shopper-approved clam chowder you can grab off the shelf.

Snow’s

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 180

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 4.5g)

Sodium : 630mg

Carbs : 11g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 3g

Snow’s has been around since 1920 and offers sustainable canned seafood customers love. In a Reddit thread about the best canned clam chowder, the brand was highly recommended. One person wrote, “New Englander here. Look for Snow’s Clam Chowder. It uses flour instead of milk as a thickener, which is great if you’re lactose intolerant, and prevents it from splitting or getting that overcooked milk taste when heating it up.” Another chimed in and shared, “I think that this is the best!”

Tony’s

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 80

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 980mg

Carbs : 11g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 4g

Tony’s Clam Chowder has been a hit with fans for over 20 years. The brand started in 2005 when the recipe was created in a small restaurant 3 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico. The soup became a huge sensation and people can’t get enough. Tony’s is rated 4.7 on Amazon with over 500 reviews. One Amazon shopper wrote, “Excellent clam chowder. I think it is restaurant quality. Make sure to follow instructions. Use half and half to make as per instructions. I definitely will order again. Easy to prepare. Best prepared on stove top.” Another wrote, “This stuff ain’t cheap, but it’s so delicious! We frequently share a can with special friends…great for a quick but scrumptious meal!”

Progresso Rich & Hearty, New England Clam Chowder Soup

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 170

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 760mg

Carbs : 23g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 5g

Progresso has been a well known trusted brand people have been stocking up on for years, and shoppers are obsessed with the clam chowder. It’s rated 4.5 with over 12,100 reviews. One customer wrote, “The best canned soup I’ve ever had. Not sure how many cases I’ve ordered. Very Delicious. I think they’ve cut back on noodles and sausage but says us still good. Highly recommend.” Another Amazon shopper wrote, “Best taste of any major brand. Since I prefer to make my own food, prepacked products must meet my higher standards…In my opinion progresso is the best tasting major brand that is stocked in almost every store.”

The Black Pearl Clam Chowder

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 80

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 760mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 7g

The Black Pearl is a famous seafood restaurant in Newport, Rhode Island and is beloved so much for its clam chowder that the joint makes it and sells it for everyone to enjoy. It’s rated 4.2 on Amazon and customers rave about the taste and the generous amount of clams. One person wrote, “Great New England clam chowder, restaurant quality. Plenty of clams and the soup is really good.” Another verified shopper on Amazon shared, “I’ve gone hunting for best canned clam chowders, and this is the best I’ve found. Very tasty, plenty of clams and potato chunks. I cook it up in a pan, add a little half&half and some extra mniced clams – very satisfying!”

Campbell’s Chunky

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 180

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 790mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 6g

Campbell's Chunky Clam Chowder is a hearty soup that's filling and tasty, according to reviewers. One Redditor wrote, "I like the Campbells chunky (although where I live there's no real alternative options nearby) and I always mix the can of chowder with a can of canned clams, including all the liquid in the can. It comes out the perfect texture and amount of clamminess." Target shoppers have rated the soup 4.5 and one person recently shared, "It is a really good product, the flavor is incredible, it has a magnificent texture, it is in excellent and very conservative packaging and best of all is that it has very healthy ingredients."