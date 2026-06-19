5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Country Fried Steak Dinners, According to Diners

From crispy breading to savory gravy, these popular chains nail this comfort food classic.

Country fried steak is so popular it’s been adapted to work at any time of the day, from a breakfast treat with eggs to lunch and dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy. There is no wrong time to enjoy this ultimate comfort food classic, but it really does make an exceptional dinner when paired with tasty sides (plus the dinner portions are always bigger). So where are these hearty, delicious dinner options to be found? Here are five chains with the best country fried steak dinners, according to fans.

Cotton Patch Cafe

The Chicken Fried Steak at Cotton Patch Cafe is made with crispy hand-battered steak, scratch-made cream gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, and bacon green beans. “If you are looking for old fashion country cooking stop here,” one diner said. “We had the chicken fried steak with bacon green beans and mashed potatoes. It was delicious!”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner‘s Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak is made from tender breaded deep-fried beef, smothered in country gravy. “I really enjoyed the baked potato and the chicken fried steak. The onion rings where big and crispy. The plate was big, as I had to take some home. Even when I ate it the next day, it tasted really good,” one diner said.

Perkins American Food Co.

The Country Fried Steak at Perkins is topped with country-style cream gravy and served with two dinner sides. “Our Chicken fried steaks, the meatloaf, the Patty Melt and chocolate chip pancakes were perfect,” one fan said.

Saltgrass Steak House

The Country Fried Steak at Saltgrass Steak House is a fan-favorite menu item made with certified Angus beef and cream gravy. “We both ordered the lunch chicken fried steak,” one diner said. “When it arrived, the plate was overflowing with this huge steak. They brought the dinner portion. Neither of us could eat that much, so we had lots left over to take home. It was yummy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Country-Fried Steak at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is an underrated menu item served with Texas toast, country gravy, and two sides. “When I said I wanted a chicken fried steak this is what I was talking about!!” one guest raved. “A big TEXAS size chicken fried steak at all places at Cheddars!! And it was very good!! The brown gravy is different than the normal brown gravy from other places.”