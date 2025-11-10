5 Chain Restaurants With the Best French Fries, According to Fry Fans

French fries are one of the most popular sides (if not the most popular) at many chain restaurants, especially fast food or burger joints. These fries are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, with delicious seasoning (or just salt) to make them absolutely perfect. If you’re craving not just good but great fries, here are five restaurant chains with the best french fries, according to fans.

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers/Rally’s get major points for the uniquely savory seasoning used on its french fries. “Checkers is in its own league here,” one fan said. “Checkers/rally’s by a massive landslide,” another agreed.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell may not be the most obvious choice for the best french fry, but diners are adamant it deserves its spot as some of the most delicious fries you can get. “I’m just going to say it. Nacho Fries are the best fast food fry. For lunch today, I skipped my chipotle employee meal and just got 5 orders of nacho fries with a variety of sauces. Nacho cheese, chipotle, avocado ranch, creamy jalapeño, and spicy ranch. Absolutely divine 🥰,” one fan raved.

KFC

A small but vocal minority swear by KFC's fries. "KFC actually has the perfect fry," one fan said. "They have a nice balance of spiced batter that gives them a refreshing crisp that can't be found elsewhere. It's the perfect balance of zesty batter, air, and potato. The crisp is legendary. Some fries feel like plastic. Others come across as cardboard (sorry in n out)."

Arby’s

Arby’s diners rave about the curly fries, both from the restaurant and the frozen section of the grocery store. “Arbys curly fries are life,” one fan said. “Arby’s has the fry game in lock. Nobody pumping out Curly fries like that,” another agreed.

Steak n Shake

Steak n Shake now makes all its fries in beef tallow, giving them a beautifully rich flavor. “Tried the steak n shake fries, safe to say the best fast food fries I’ve ever had in my life,” one Redditor said. “There is a rich beefy flavor that you get from steak in the fries, easily can tell the difference for me.”