11 Best Restaurant Meatball Subs, According to Diners

From Firehouse and Capriotti’s to Bay Cities and Primo Hoagies, diners share the best.

A well-made meatball sub is one of the most filling and satisfying sandwiches a hungry diner can opt for, with many restaurants offering versions of this Italian-American staple on their menus. Usually made from meatballs and marinara topped with melted cheese and served in a roll, this hearty, hot sandwich is popular for good reason—it’s simple but, with good ingredients, a meatball sub is the ultimate comfort food. So which spots have the best ones? Here are 11 of the best restaurant meatball subs, according to diners.

Firehouse Subs

The Firehouse Meatball at Firehouse Subs is made with Italian meatballs, melted provolone, zesty marinara and Italian seasonings, with the typical Firehouse dill pickle spear served on the side. “If you have not had the meatball sub from Firehouse Subs run to get ya one,” one diner shared. “Just enough seasoning and meat is tender. A lot of meatballs from other places are too garlicky to taste the whole flavor. The bread is the BOMB.”

Capriotti’s

The Classic Meatball Sandwich at Capriotti’s is made with savory meatballs topped with marinara sauce, provolone, and Romano cheese. “I love the Italian with added hot peppers. The cheesesteak, and the meatball, are also really good,” one fan shared. “I’ve loved their meatball sub for 25 years. Really the only thing I ever get there,” another said.

Fazoli’s

The Meatball Sub at Fazoli’s is delicious: “We cover tender, juicy meatballs with marinara sauce and add slices of pepperoni before melting mozzarella cheese on top. Just when you think it can’t get any better, you discover all of that saucy goodness is sandwiched between two halves of a warm, toasted garlic roll,” the chain says. “I loved these subs…anytime I go visit a city with a Fazoli’s I buy a bunch of baked spaghetti, breadsticks…and now will be adding these subs,” one fan said.

Potbelly

Mama’s Meatball at Potbelly Sandwich Works is made with homestyle beef + pork meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, provolone, and Italian seasoning. “Their meatball sandwich is so good!” one fan said. “It’s a regular in our rotation! Never had bad service or food there!” another agreed.

Primo Hoagies

Primo Hoagies has a delicious Old World Meatball Hoagie on the menu, made with meatballs, sharp provolone cheese, and grated Romano cheese. Best hoagies and meatball sandwiches in the city. Also the very best coleslaw. I wish they had Coca~Cola, but no worries. I’ll get that somewhere else,” one reviewer wrote on Yelp.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bay Cities

Los Angeles-based Bay Cities has a fan-favorite Meatball Sub made from homemade meatballs, spaghetti sauce and grated parmesan cheese. “The meatball sub was sublime. The sauce, cheese and handmade meatballs were perfect,” one diner raved.

Sorrento Italian Market

Sorrento Italian Market has a Meatball Sub diners rave about. “Sorrento’s is one of my favorite places in LA. Some the friendliest staff you’ll ever meet? Check! Great selection of wine? Check! The most amazing meatball sub that makes you miss your Nonna’s cooking? Triple Check!” one fan shared.

PizzAmore Italian Kitchen

PizzAmore Italian Kitchen in New Jersey has exceptional Meatball Parmesan Sandwiches on the menu. “I’ve waited so long for a worthy Meatball Parm – and I think I found the place. Nice and tender meatballs – good amount of cheese – bread nice and toasted up,” one fan said.

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has an Extra Cheesy Meatball Sub, made with Italian Meatballs (Pork and Beef simmered in Marinara Sauce), topped with two portions of melted Provolone Cheese. There is also a regular version for those who want less cheese.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Meatball Sandwich Combo at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is made with meatballs in pomodoro sauce topped with mozzarella and grated Romano cheeses on toasted focaccia bread. Diners also love the Meatball & Ricotta plate, which is two meatballs simmered in Pomodoro sauce with ricotta, parmesan and Romano cheese.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill has Mom’s Ricotta Meatball Sandwich on the lunch menu, a ricotta meatball sandwich served with truffle fries. “Gotta say I was surprised, being from NY you really gotta search for Italian food I approve,” one diner said. “Great lunch special, got the combo deal Meatball Sandwich and some soup hit the spot. I’ll be back for the desert next time.”