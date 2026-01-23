5 Chain Restaurants Known for Overstuffed Meatball Sandwiches

These sandwich chains pile on the meatballs, serving subs that are loaded, saucy, and seriously filling.

Meatball subs are delicious. There’s something about a fresh sub roll, stuffed with perfectly seasoned meatballs and a delicious sauce that just hits all the right flavor notes. One of the biggest meatball sub complaints? There aren’t enough meatballs. However, some chains manage to stuff their meatball subs properly. Here are 5 sandwich chains known for overstuffed meatball sandwiches.

Capriotti’s Meatball Marinara

Capriotti’s Meatball Marinara stuffs bread generously with meatballs and smothers them in a rich sauce. “It’s time to meet our meatballs! Handmade daily from our own recipe and available as a sub or part of a make-your-own meatball bar, they’re just as good as Grandma’s,” the brand once wrote in a Facebook post.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s does a meatball sub right, adding just enough meatballs. The hot meatball and cheese sub is praised for its bold marinara flavor, and the meatballs are just right in terms of quality and quantity. “Jersey Mike’s has the best meatball by far in my opinion,” says a Redditor. “Jersey Mike’s is pretty much as good as it gets,” another adds.

Potbelly Meatball Sandwich

Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves an oven-toasted sub loaded with tender meatballs and rich marinara that gets a lot of praise. “Potbelly if you have it is magnificent,” one says. “The Fireball sub on their Underground menu is awesome. Meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and cheddar,” adds another. “I hate to admit it, but Potbelly’s meatball sub is up there,” one says.

Firehouse Subs Meatball Sub

Firehouse Subs, which specializes in hot sandwiches, serves up a big and delicious meatball sub topped with melted provolone. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” one Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub,” than the competition, writes another.

Subway Meatball Sub

Lots of diners stand by Subway's meatball subs. "I think it is subway's strongest sandwich, but still tastes like a guilty pleasure (I shouldn't like this but I do)," writes a Redditor. However, if you want it overstuffed, you will have to order extra meatballs. "If you pick subway and get a 6 inch. make sure you get it double meat. Their meatballs are kinda small and it doesn't feel thick/juicy enough with just 4 meatballs," another adds.