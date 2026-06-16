5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Open-Faced Sandwiches, According to Diners

Satisfy your comfort food cravings with these top-rated, hearty diner classics.

Open-faced sandwiches are common in Scandinavian countries, where people enjoy a variety of cheeses, cold cuts, and vegetables on sturdy rye bread. The American version tips more towards comfort food, for example open-faced roast beef sandwiches served hot with gravy. If you’re craving this down-home, no frills, savory meal, there are several restaurants that serve excellent variations: Here are five chains where diners love the open-faced sandwiches.

Brent’s Deli

The Hot Open-Faced Brisket Sandwich at Brent’s Deli is made with tender brisket on sliced egg bread, covered with traditional homestyle gravy and served with mashed potatoes and coleslaw. “Brisket dip at Brent’s is my go-to whenever I’m back in town. But I always get it on an onion roll. Sooooo tasty! Now I need to plan my next California trip!” one diner said.

Charlie The Butcher

Diners at Charlie the Butcher love the classic sandwiches and dinners on the menu, including the Hot Beef & Gravy plate. This sandwich is made from slow roast beef and beef gravy, served both open faced or as a regular sandwich with two sides. “Best roast beef sandwiches on the planet! The German potato salad was pretty good as well,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Harbor House Cafe

Harbor House Cafe has an Open Faced Roast Beef sandwich on the Dinner Sandwiches menu, served with dinner salad and mashed potatoes and gravy. “The roast beef had a lot flavor. Usually when I get a roast beef from anywhere else it is really bland. This had a lot of flavor and was just a really good sandwich,” one diner said.

Village Inn

The Knife & Fork Hot Roast Beef Sandwich at Village Inn is made with roast beef stacked open-faced on grilled bread with brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes and gravy. “Lunch after church on Sunday means a large crowd waiting to be seated, but it only took 10 minutes to be seated and the server was promptly there to get us started,” one diner said. “We both had the hot roast beef sandwich and it was the best!”

Lambert’s Cafe

The Hot Beef Sandwich at Lambert’s Cafe is an open-faced pot roast sandwich with gravy, served with mashed potatoes, coleslaw and what the chain charmingly calls “all the pass arounds”. “The food is home-cooked meals and is delicious,” one fan said. “They bring food around (pass-arounds) and it is all very good. My favorite is the open-face roast beef sandwich. The portions are very large. Nobody should leave hungry from here. The rolls are great and they do throw them to you.”