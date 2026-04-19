6 Chain Restaurants With the Best “Mile-High” Roast Beef Sandwiches

Get a super-stacked roast beef sandwich at these chain restaurants.

If you are a fan of the roast beef sandwich you are well aware that the one thing that can make or break it is the amount of meat piled on top. There is nothing worse than a skimpy roast beef hoagie or sandwich, which is why we have the low-down on the best places to get a super-stacked version. Where should you go the next time you are having a craving? Here are 6 chain restaurants serving the best mile-high roast beef sandwiches.

Arby’s Half Pound Roast Beef

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Arby’s is known for its iconic, thin-sliced, massive piled goodness roast beef sandwiches. Jess Kelly, one of our reviewers, swears by the Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich. It “kind of reminds” her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

Lion’s Choice King Meal

Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis favorite, is known for fresh-sliced, high-quality roast beef, is considered a top-tier experience of roast beef sandwiches. Make sure to order the “king meal,” which comes with double the meat.

Kelly’s Roast Beef Large

“We didn’t just make the roast beef 3-way sandwich famous. We started it. 75 years later, we’re still slicing it thin on the daily and stacking it high on rolls from our favorite North Shore bakeries. Some traditions never get old,” Kelly’s Roast Beef writes. “Kelly’s was the inspiration for Arby’s. Roast Beef sandwiches were “invented” here and the North Shore has some really incredible roast beef places- better than Kelly’s,” one Redditor says.

Roy Rogers Large Roast Beef

Over at Roy Rogers, the classic roast beef sandwich is taken seriously, made with “slow-roasted, top (inside) round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. “Roy Rogers does make a pretty decent roast beef sandwich for a fast food chain,” writes Facebook group Jersey Sandwich Joints. “It’s all about the FIXEN bar!” a Redditor says.

Jersey Mike’s Roast Beef

For a quick roast beef fix, head over to Jersey Mike’s, which serves a solid roast beef sub. It is tender, juicy, and so tasty. “Jersey mikes roast beef is top tier,” writes a Redditor. “Definitely not dry,” agrees another. “Arguably the best thing they offer. 80% of the time I get roast beef or the club,” a Facebook user agrees. “Jersey Mike’s cooks their roast beef in house. I know because I trimmed and tied hundreds of them when I worked there,” another commented on the same post.

Portillo’s Italian Beef

Portillo’s Italian Beef is legit, and after living in Chicago for four years, I can confirm this. “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a f***ing mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.