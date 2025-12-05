4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Potato Salad, According to Chefs

Chefs say these four chains serve potato salad so good it rivals the main dish.

​​Potato salad may not steal the spotlight like main courses, but a good side can instantly elevate a meal. While potato salad doesn’t always get the glory it should, a creamy, delicious dish can feel like home and is essential to certain meals like summer cookouts with hot dogs and burgers, sandwiches, and of course, good ribs, chicken, or any grilled meat. To find the standout spots that serve the best potato salad, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, to share his top picks that range from tangy and refreshing, from creamy to comforting.

The Joint BBQ

The Joint BBQ is legendary for its old-school barbecue methods: long, slow smoking over hardwood, simple seasoning, and a focus on meat quality. It’s a spot that feels local and lives up to the hype. It’s a go-to for Chef Andrew when he’s craving authentic barbecue and potato salad. “This New Orleans smokehouse is praised for its potato salad’s balance of creaminess with just enough tang to cut through the deep, smoky BBQ flavors,” he says. “The potatoes are tender and well-cooked, and the cool, slightly bright profile makes it the perfect pairing with their rich meats.”

Edley’s Bar-B-Que

Edley’s Bar-B-Que is a Tennessee family-owned chain with 11 locations, beloved for its Southern hospitality, good food, and delicious sides made from scratch daily. “This classic Southern-style potato salad comes loaded with chunky potatoes and that signature creamy dressing Edley’s is known for,” Chef Andrew explained. “They mix in savory ingredients like onion for extra flavor, and it’s the kind of side I always order with the ribs — it really is a great combo.”

Burnt Bean Co.

For BBQ fans craving top-tier, slow-smoked meats with Texas-style texture and flavor, the Burnt Bean Co. is a must-try, especially their potato salad, per Chef Andrew. “What’s most noticeable here is the attention to detail,” he says. “Their potato salad leans into tangy, pickle-bright flavors that refresh the palate between bites of heavy smoked meats.” He adds, “It’s vibrant, balanced, and works beautifully with the richness of their barbecue.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ offers potato salad, but sometimes it’s seasonal and not always on the menu. However, according to Chef Andrew it’s such a star of the chain when it’s available, that it had to be added to his list. “Mission BBQ’s potato salad has that old-fashioned, homemade taste,” he says. “It’s built on a creamy mayo-and-mustard base with seasoning that gives it a tangy lift,” he adds. “The texture stays hearty without being overly heavy, and it’s a side that has stood the test of time on their menu.”