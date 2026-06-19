4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Succotash, According to Diners

From classic Southern side dishes to fresh salads, these chains nail the veggie staple.

Succotash is a fresh, delicious side frequently served alongside fish and other protein dishes, the corn, lima beans, and other tasty veggies providing a nice balance to fried chicken and sauteed fish. This traditional dish is especially popular in the South, where it appears in several different variations. If you’re craving really good succotash, either as a plate or as a side, there are some restaurants that have ones worth trying: Here are four chains with delicious succotash diners love.

Chart House

The Halibut + Heirloom Tomatoes at Chart House comes with sweet corn succotash and corn cream puree. “Some of my favorites though are the halibut when in season, the sea bass is always perfection and their steaks are always on point,” one diner said.

Succotash Restaurant

Succotash restaurant has several options including Creamy Corn Succotash on the menu. “Love love love Succotash. We had Taste of the South and was BLOWN AWAY by the food,” one fan said.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Southern Fried Chicken at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse comes with creamy white cheddar mashed potatoes, fresh corn and fire roasted red pepper succotash. “We absolutely love the weekday specials and go often for the fried chicken on mashed potatoes with corn, finished with a personal pazookie. We eat it… too much!” one diner said.

Mendocino Farms

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The Avocado & Quinoa Superfood Ensalada at Mendocino Farms contains succotash along with avocado, roasted corn, black beans, jicama, and more. “I love coming here, I try to stop by after the gym to grab my avocado quinoa superfood salad,” one fan said. “It’s honestly so refreshing and fulfilling after my workout, it’s one of my favorite lunch spots to grab a quick bite.”