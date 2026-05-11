7 Restaurant Chains Fans Say Have the Best Reuben Sandwiches

From Arby's to Jason's Deli, these restaurant chains serve the most delicious reubens.

A popular diner classic, the Reuben is a delicious sandwich that easily doubles as comfort food. Packed with tender corned beef, swiss, and sauerkraut on toasted rye bread, this hearty sandwich is usually generously stuffed with ingredients for a filling meal that will keep you going. Some variations use Thousand Island or Russian Dressing, others jazz it up by adding some heat, but this East Coast deli staple is always delicious. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best Reuben sandwiches you can get outside of New York.

McAlister’s Del

The Reuben at McAlister’s Deli is as classic as it gets, made with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and Thousand Island on marbled rye for a staple sandwich. The New Yorker is another excellent option, packed with corned beef, pastrami, swiss and spicy brown mustard, also on marbled rye. The chain also has a limited time only Chicago Style French Dip, with Black Angus roast beef, melted Swiss, and Chicago style Giardiniera peppers on a toasted baguette with hot Au Jus. “If you are a fan of a Reuben sandwich McAlister’s is outstanding!” one fan shared.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli has several delicious sandwiches on the menu, from deli classics to speciality subs. The Reuben The Great is a popular pick, made with a 1/2-pound of hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island on marbled rye. If that’s not enough meat, the New York Yankee is your best bet with a 3/4-pound combo of hot corned beef, pastrami, and Swiss, on marbled rye. “For a chain place, it was honestly incredible,” one diner said. “I’ve had my fair share of Reubens and this totally exceeded my expectations.”

Arby’s

Arby’s Corned Beef Reuben is surprisingly good: Marbled rye bread filled with freshly sliced corned beef, melty Swiss Cheese, tangy sauerkraut and creamy Thousand Island dressing. “Arby’s Reuben doesn’t disappoint! I prefer thick slices of corned beef, but Arby’s Reuben is a great substitute when you’re on the go. I love that they don’t skimp on the meat or sauerkraut,” one fan said.

TooJay’s Deli

The Reuben at TooJay’s Deli is made with classic hot corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss with homestyle Russian dressing on grilled Artisan rye. There’s also the Rachel, made with classic hot pastrami with creamy coleslaw, swiss, and Russian dressing on grilled rye. “Had the Reuben sandwich…hands down best one I’ve ever had. Generous amount of meat inside,” one diner shared.

Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery

Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery has several delicious Reuben sandwiches on the menu, including the classic Reuben (corned beef, grilled sauerkraut and swiss on rye). “Corned Beef Reuben: one of the best in NYC,” one diner said. “I ordered the mixed Reuben sandwich and it was hands down the best Reuben I’ve ever eaten. This would be a solid go-to if I came here regularly,” another commented.

Culver’s

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Is there anything Culver’s can’t do? Of course the chain has a Grilled Reuben Melt, and of course it’s excellent: Hand-trimmed, lean corned beef, cured in delicately seasoned brine and slow cooked, piled high with melted, real Wisconsin Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread. “Culver’s Reuben is amazing,” one Redditor said.

Snarf’s Sandwiches

Snarf’s Sandwiches has a Corned Beef & Swiss sandwich that can be easily adapted into an authentic Reuben. “Had a special corned beef delivered. It was on point. Delivered quickly and still warm. The bread was fantastic, good meat portion and toppings. Will order again,” one fan shared.