4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Rib Tips, According to Barbecue Fans

Rib tips are a BBQ favorite, not to be confused with burnt ends. “Rib tips are sometimes called barbecue candy,” says The Bearded Butchers. “They come from a strip of meat and cartilage when a full rack of pork ribs is trimmed. The tips have lots of gelatin and the muscle is fairly tough like you find with pork belly. This part is typically removed from the rack to make a more profitable cut, the St. Louis Style rib.” Slow-smoked and enjoyed with BBQ sauce, here are four chains where the rib tips are delicious, according to fans.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s serves up delicious Southside Rib Tips served with spicy Hell-Fire Pickles and Southside BBQ sauce. “Famous Dave’s was on point 🎯,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal on Facebook.

Lockhart Smokehouse

Dallas-based chain Lockhart Smokehouse has delicious rib tips sandwiches on the menu. "Came for a late lunch. The 2 meat platter might seem small at first for two people, but it's super filling. I can't recommend the pork rib tips enough!" one diner said.

Lem’s Bar-B-Q

Diners love the rib tips at Lem’s Ba. “Unreal flavour on the rib tips. Great sauce. I like the hot one. Love this spot so much,” one diner said. “The rib tips were packed with flavor, but just a heads-up—the sauce settles at the bottom of the bucket, so be sure to give them a good mix before grabbing some out. The hot links had a nice kick and paired well with the rib tips,” another commented.

Chuck’s Southern Comforts Cafe

Chuck’s Southern Comforts Cafe has rib tips and sauce on the menu. “If you’re craving melt-in-your-mouth barbecue ribs and classic comfort food, Chuck’s Southern Comforts Cafe is the place to be,” one diner said.