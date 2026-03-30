These 5 popular treats are flying off the shelves at the Sam’s Club bakery this week.

The Costco bakery gets a lot of hype. But did you know, some people maintain that the Sam’s Club bakery is even better? The member’s only warehouse, which costs less to join than Costco, is famous for baking everything from delicious loaves of bread to huge celebration cakes and everything in between. What are people picking up this week? Here are the 5 best Sam’s Club bakery finds flying off shelves this week.

Coconut Cake

Sam’s Club Food Review shared that the popular Coconut Cake is back in the bakery. “Many of you have been waiting all year for this one and the wait is finally over. The Member’s Mark Coconut Cake has officially returned to the Sam’s Club bakery just in time for Easter,” they wrote. It features six layers of coconut flavored cake with coconut crème filling between each layer, buttercream icing, and is finished with coconut flakes. “Serves about 12–16 people,” they continued about the $17.97 seasonal item. “If you know, you know…this cake has quite the following every spring.”

French Vanilla Pound Cake

Sam’s Club Food Review also shared its review of the Member’s Mark French Vanilla Pound Cake, rating the $7.84 item 7.5 out of 10. “The price point is a great value for the size, especially since it comfortably serves about 12 slices. I also appreciate that it’s freezer-friendly, which is always a plus if you can’t finish it before the expiration date,” they write. As for the taste, “the sweetness level was perfect. It wasn’t overly sweet, which I really appreciated, and that makes it easy to pair with whipped cream, berries, or a light glaze without becoming too much,” they added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chocolate Brownie Batter Cake

Sam’s Club Members shared about a new chocolate brownie cake. “The Sam’s Club bakery is the best…This 10″ Chocolate Brownie Batter Cake is filled and iced with rich brownie batter icing, garnished with chocolate cake crumbs, brownie batter rosettes, chocolate flakes and chocolate drizzle,” they wrote.

Mini Chocolate Croissants

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about a delicious breakfast option. “NEW in the bakery section and you NEED these! Mini Chocolate Croissants are here and they are SO good warmed up! Flaky, golden layers, and the perfect size. You get 12 for just $5.46!” they wrote.

Assorted Mini Pies

Why choose one pie flavor when you can get them all? Sam’s Club Favorites shared about an exciting variety pack. “Sam’s Club just dropped these Member’s Mark Assorted Mini Pies and the NEW key lime flavor has me so excited! You get a mix of key lime, vanilla bean, and chocolate in every pack and each one has a buttery graham cracker crust piled high with whipped cream. 😍 These look almost too pretty to eat! Almost. ($10.74),” they wrote.