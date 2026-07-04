5 Best Frozen Fish Fillets, According to Shoppers

Upgrade your weeknight meals with the top-rated crunchy seafood picks

Frozen fried fish is easily the freshest way to enjoy seafood, and the most convenient—whether you’re in the mood for fish tacos or an at-home fish platter, these filets are perfect for quick, easy, and healthy meals packed with flavor. With all the different varieties on freezer shelves, which ones do shoppers really appreciate? The following options are raved about online and in official reviews, with customers swearing by these protein-packed, delicious fish filets for the best home cooking: Here are five to add to your shopping list.

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod is a great gluten-free option. “My family loves the taste of this battered cod,” one shopper said. “I just wish the package contained about five more pieces, as I do find it pricey.”

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Wild Caught Crispy Battered Halibut

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Wild Caught Crispy Battered Halibut is perfect for at-home fish tacos. “I prepared the fish just as directed. It came out light, fresh, tasty. My granddaughter, who is gluten intolerant, enjoyed it very much,” one shopper said.

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Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish 100% Whole Fillets

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish 100% Whole Fillets are delicious and great value. “I am not a frozen fish person, however, these are a STAPLE for quick fish tacos or a summer meal! Golden, crispy, the fish doesn’t taste weird, AND they are filling!” one shopper said.

Good & Gather Wild Caught Alaska Pollock Frozen Fish Nuggets

Wild Caught Alaska Pollock Frozen Fish Nuggets are loved by kids and adults alike. “Great nuggets! My kids have never had fish sticks or nuggets but we love the other target brand chicken nuggets. They loved these. Cute shapes!” one shopper said.

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are perfect for homemade fish and chips. “I’m usually a bit skeptical of frozen seafood, but these Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets have become a total weeknight lifesaver for me. The batter is the standout—it gets surprisingly light and crispy in the oven, and even better if you have an air fryer,” one Walmart shopper said.