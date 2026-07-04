5 Best Frozen Mac and Cheese Meals, According to Shoppers

Find the creamiest, most comforting pasta dishes in the grocery freezer section.

Mac and cheese is one of the most delicious comfort foods you can choose, a perfect balance of savory cheese and filling pasta that always hits the spot. Shoppers are spoiled for choice these days with a wide variety of excellent frozen options that taste impressively close to homemade without any of the cooking and cleanup. But which ones are worth your freezer space? If you’re looking for a convenient frozen option for a quick lunch or dinner, here are five frozen mac and cheese entrées shoppers love.

Reser’s Main St Bistro

Reser’s Main St Bistro is a fan-favorite item perfect for the whole family. “Always a hit with my kids! Quick, delicious and an easy low effort side dish that brightens up any meal,” one Vons shopper said.

Dr. Praeger’s Mac & Cheese Stars

Dr. Praeger’s Mac & Cheese Stars are clearly marketed towards children but you might be fighting the kids for this one: This is a better-for-you option that tastes so good you won’t believe it’s packed with vegetables. “My son really liked these! They are healthy, easy to make, and a fan favorite. We will be buying them again!” one Target shopper said.

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese

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Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese remains one of the most tasty options for a frozen mac and cheese you can get. “If you like a sharp and funky Mac, I haven’t had a better one from a box,” one Redditor said. “Is my mac and cheese better? Absolutely. I still keep these on retainer now.”

Vital Pursuit White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Broccoli Bowl

Vital Pursuit White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Broccoli Bowl is a better-for-you, protein-packed meal shoppers love. “I have liked just about every single one of these that I have tried!! They have great flavor, and more importantly, they are high enough in calories and protein to help me power through my work day!!” one Walmart shopper said.

Michelina’s Macaroni and Cheese Meal

Michelina’s Macaroni and Cheese Meal is a rich, savory classic shoppers love for the taste and for the impressive value. “I love this dish!. I have bought hundreds of these over the years and eaten them for a quick snack or dinner,” one fan wrote in the reviews. “Very filling and the price is unbelievably cheap. I really really like these a lot.”

KidFresh

KidFresh Frozen Wagon Wheels Mac & Cheese is another delicious option for both kids and adults alike, made with cheddar cheese and pureed carrots. “My kids absolutely love these. They are fun to eat, easy to prepare, and I feel good about serving them since they don’t contain any bad chemicals. Definitely a hit at our house!” one shopper said. The chain also just released two outstanding combo meals the kiddos will love: Chicken Strips & White Mac & Cheese, and Chicken Meatballs & Buttered Ravioli.