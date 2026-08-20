Diners rank the best sandwich chains in America, from Jersey Mike’s to Schlotzsky’s.

I live in Philadelphia, a city famous for cheesesteaks and hoagies, a place where most sandwich chains don’t fare well. However, if you aren’t lucky enough to live in sandwichville USA, there are a handful of national sandwich shops that are delicious. Whether you like subs or sandwiches, you can’t go wrong ordering at any of these places. Here are the 7 best sandwich chains in America, ranked by diners.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s has been making delicious sandwiches on the chain’s trademark unique sourdough round loaf for decades. The Turkey Bacon Club is a favorite, stuffed with premium turkey, crispy bacon, and fresh toppings. “Outstanding!” declares a Facebooker, alongside a photo of the sandwich. Another Redditor declares it is “really great fast food,” in a post. “Excellent sourdough sandwich bread, not too thick, not too thin. Excellent meats. Shredded lettuce is ok, but all other ingredients are excellent. What’s not to like?”

McAlister’s Deli

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McAlister’s Deli is another favorite, especially for its massive triple-decker King Club. “The best I’ve had of the numerous delis, sub shops and sandwich shops is McAlister’s King Club. I can usually only have one half which ok as it means I can have another tomorrow!” a Redditor declares. “Their club is amazing but god forgive me, I love it as a wrap, too,” another added. “I get their French dip sandwiches whenever I go there,” says one. “It reminds me of Panera before they got sold to a VC group,” another adds.

Jason’s Deli

Lots of people are still fans of Jason’s Deli. “Best place in town with the most delicious sandwiches,” a Google reviewer declares. “I had Jason’s deli recently on a trip to AZ and it was so good. Wish they had them up north,” one Redditor writes.

Potbelly

Potbelly has some of the best sandwiches and sides. “Potbelly’s for me. I love their dream bars, and their hot peppers. The chicken club sandwich is my favorite!” writes one Redditor. “They have the best damn cookies anywhere,” another adds. “Honestly, I personally don’t get the hype for Jersey Mike’s over Potbelly’s. Yes, you get to see them fresh slice your ingredients at Mike’s and fresh is definitely neat, but doesn’t fresh doesn’t automatically mean superior ingredients or flavor. I think I’ve done three side to side comparisons now of like-to-like sandwiches, and for me, Potbelly’s wins in flavor vs. Jersey Mike’s hands down every time,” one argued.

Firehouse

Several maintain that Firehouse is “slept on” for the best sandwiches. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s is one of the best sandwich shops, according to fans. “Jimmy John’s is great,” one writes, “and arguably has higher quality cold cuts than jersey mikes at better prices.” Another maintains that “Jimmy John’s is much better for price.”

Jersey Mike’s

According to fans, the best sandwich shop is “Jersey Mike’s and it’s not even close,” one person said. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. What makes it so great? People love their sub rolls and the cold cuts are “sliced to order,” says a Redditor. “As fresh as you can get at a chain.” What should you order? “13 Original Italian or #56 Big Kahuna (I add chipotle mayo) are my Jersey Mike’s go to sandwiches. I have never found a national chain that comes close to them,” one revealed.