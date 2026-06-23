5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Whole-Belly Clams, According to Diners

Diners share the top spots for this tender and crispy New England seafood favorite.

Whole-belly clams are the sweeter alternative to clam strips, with seafood fans raving about the tender, juicy consistency of this New England delicacy. Made of the entire soft shell clam instead of just the muscle, whole belly clams are absolutely delicious, especially when breaded or battered and deep fried to a beautiful golden color. Served with sides like fries and dipping sauces, fried whole belly clams are a real treat: Here are five chains where diners can’t get enough of this briny seafood staple.

Lenny & Joe’s

Diners at Lenny & Joe’s love the Fresh Fried Whole Clams. “My husband stated that on his plate, he had the best whole belly clams that he’s ever had in his life!! All of the food was delicious as always!!” one diner raved.

Flo’s Clam Shack

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Flo’s Clam Shack has the Flo’s World Famous Fried Clams, served with fries, coleslaw, and buttered toasted rolls. “Great fresh seafood. The whole belly clams are too die for,” one fan said. “The best whole belly clams!!! Would have liked to substitute rice for fries but otherwise great,” another commented.

Bob’s Clam Hut

The Fisherman’s Catch at Bob’s Clam Hut comes with whole belly clams, fish, scallops, and shrimp, served with fries and coleslaw. “Had the full belly clams and a cup of clam chowda. The clams were lightly breaded and very tasty. There were about 24 in the order. The chowda was very flavorful,” one diner shared.

Mac’s Seafood

Mac’s Seafood Cape Cod has Fried Whole Belly Clams on the menu served with french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon. “I tried the fried clam dish and it was great,” one diner said. “Cole slaw and french fries added to the meal.”

Seafood Sam’s

The Fried Whole Belly Clam Platter at Seafood Sam’s is outstanding, diners say. “I ordered a half portion plate of whole bellied clams and it came with a side of coleslaw and fries as well as a lemon wedge,” one fan shared. “The food was prepared quickly and absolutely scrumptious! The clams were tender/ sweet and the batter light and crispy.”