These chain restaurants serve comforting meatloaf dinners with creamy mashed potatoes diners love.

Meatloaf and mashed potatoes go together like peanut butter and jelly. Can you really eat one without the other? While some people can, the duo is a popular order with most diners. There is something about the delicious baked loaf of beef and veggies paired with buttery, pillowy mashed potatoes that is the perfect blend of taste and texture. Where can you get the best combo of the duo? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best meatloaf and mashed potatoes, according to diners.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory’s Famous Factory Meatloaf is a diner favorite that is served with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, grilled onions, and fresh buttered corn. “I’ve never been much of a fan of meatloaf, but I tried this and it was so good. It didn’t have the disgusting ketchup topping and wasn’t too dry. A little on the sweet side,” a Redditor writes.

Black Bear Diner

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Black Bear Diner‘s meatloaf and mashed potatoes are another fan favorite. “The homemade meatloaf is a mix of ground beef, seasoned sausage, carrot slivers and diced onions. Really great. Firm and a 1/2 inch thick. Now they claim it’s roasted. I found it fried on both sides also. Crispy outside yet perfect inside,” a diner explained

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s “The Best Classic Meatloaf” is the most popular order, with mashed potatoes as one of the obvious side choices. “Second only to mom’s. Made with a hearty blend of beef, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the menu states. One Yelper said, “I have never had a bad meal at Cracker Barrel at any location. Some of my recommendations are most of the breakfast foods and of course the meatloaf. I can never get enough of that!”

Claim Jumper’s

Claim Jumper is another great place for a meatloaf dinner. “Their meatloaf is the best I’ve ever tasted!” declares one diner. “Very flavorful and tender with carrots and celery. The mashed potatoes are to die for! Meal feed 2 so good size portions. We rate it a 5 star!!!” Another diner said “best meatloaf ever (sorry Mom)! Everything on my plate was homemade goodness. The portion could be three meals but it was too good [so] I kept eating it.”

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s meatloaf has a cult following, especially since it is in an all-you-can-eat format. “Golden Corral‘s meatloaf is honestly the only thing I am craving for. I had it a few times while pregnant and it was the best comfort food,” one Redditor said.