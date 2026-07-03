These restaurant chains serve the most satisfying bowls of chili, according to diners.

A hot bowl of chili is the ultimate comfort food. Usually made with beans, meat, veggies, and lots of seasonings and slow-simmered until all of the flavors come together, it is one of the more beloved meals served in a bowl. People are so into chili that there are entire festivals and competitions surrounding it. Luckily, you can get a great bowl of chili at a nearby restaurant. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chili, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a legendary thick, flavorful chili topped with cheddar and onions. According to diners, it is made with steak scraps “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” a Redditor says. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted,” they continue, adding that this chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is the place to go for drive-thru chili. “It is my favorite chili. I don’t like thick, heavy chili. Wendy’s is almost like a soup and I like that,” a Redditor writes. “I know it’s made from burger scraps but honestly I don’t care,” another adds about the “amazing chili,” adding, “I’ve been on a weight loss journey and Wendy’s is always my cheat meal. I get a biggie bag with a frosty and a large chili from the one restaurant where it’s always delicious. It’s so comforting on a cold day.”

Culver’s

If you live in the Midwest, you are well aware that Culver’s serves a classic beef chili. One Redditor maintained that the Chili Supreme from Culver’s is delicious. “Really amazing over their fries,” another confirmed.

BJ’s

The Piranha Chili at BJ’s is named after the in-house beer used in its recipe, which simmers in the sauce alongside meat and savory beans. Diners, maintain it has a “familiar, home-cooked flavor and a creamy texture that’s very likable–almost like a mix between chili and a velvety tomato soup. The beans, which appear to all be pinto, are tender and make for a good pairing with the small yet frequent nuggets of beef,” our reviewer, Megan Hageman, declares.

Outback

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Outback’s Tasmanian Chili is a steakhouse favorite, and Hageman is one of the many diners who adore it. “The soup’s core ingredient is steak, which is only fittinglist, but it does include tomatoes and promises plenty of spice,” she says. It has “some serious spice to it” and is quite hot. “But, it also packs some great flavors of smoky chili powder, hot peppers, and onion. The steak is also perfectly tender, there’s just not nearly enough of it to go around. Because of this, and the thinner consistency, the cup ends up tasting more like a more boldly spiced vegetable soup with beef tossed in than a substantial and thick-set chili.”