4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Seared Scallops, According to Chefs

A top food blogger reveals the four best chain restaurants for seared scallops.

Seared scallops are a decadent, melt-in-your-mouth treat that’s tender, buttery and savory. While the dish is often found at seaside shacks, it’s also a staple on high-end dining menus. At select chain restaurants, chefs have perfected the sear and seasoning, transforming this classic seafood favorite into an elevated, unforgettable experience. To uncover the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, to reveal his top four chains serving must-try seared scallops.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s menus vary by location, but many regularly serve seared sea scallops or a Seafood Alfredo that includes scallops. People love the seared scallops at McCormick & Schmick’s because they combine delicate, buttery seafood with expert cooking and flavorful accompaniments, creating a dish that feels both luxurious and approachable. “This place has been doing seafood right for decades,” says Chef Corrie. “Their seared sea scallops come with tomato pesto, sautéed spinach, and a crab-potato hash beneath. The scallops are fresh, cooked perfectly, and have that nice golden crust. It’s the kind of dish that makes you slow down and actually taste everything on the plate.”

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is a contemporary seafood and steakhouse known for its elevated, chef-driven dishes and stylish, upscale atmosphere. The restaurant stands out for its perfectly prepared seafood, including buttery scallops served with Parmesan risotto, English peas and a citrus vinaigrette, priced at $61.00. “This is a place that does luxury well without being stuffy,” says Chef Corrie. “Their pan-seared scallops are rich, indulgent and ideal for a special night out. The scallops have that perfect caramelized exterior and tender center.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Texas chain Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen offers a few options for scallops, including Crispy Atlantic Salmon & Scallop, Jumbo Sea Scallops with broccolini, and Shrimp & Scallop Orecchiette Pasta. Chef Corrie says any dish with scallops here is a must-try. “Everything here is big and bold, and the scallops fit right in,” he says. “It’s Gulf Coast cooking at its finest. Hearty, flavorful and deeply satisfying.”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is one of the country’s well‑known upscale seafood and steak dining destinations. The chain combines top‑tier seafood and steaks, a well‑curated wine and cocktail program, live music entertainment, and an elegant dining atmosphere — making it a popular choice for special occasions or a classy night out rather than casual dining. “People rave about the scallops here and for good reason,” says Chef Corrie. “The North Atlantic Scallops are served on a butternut squash purée, pepitas with a pistachio sage pesto for $51.00 and are worth the splurge.”