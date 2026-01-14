5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Shrimp and Grits Plates

These chain restaurants serve shrimp and grits plates diners say are rich, comforting, and consistently great.

Shrimp and grits is a Southern staple dish that is delicious and endlessly versatile. This classic American meal is typically a breakfast or brunch meal, often combined with bacon and cheese for the ultimate comfort food treat. Making grits at home is a point of pride with Southerners and other home cooks (we don’t have this dish in the U.K, so I first learned about it from My Cousin Vinny) but plenty of restaurants serve up excellent shrimp and grits, no cooking, cleanup, or fuss. Here are five chains where this iconic meal is fantastic every time.

Tupelo Honey

Southern cafe chain Tupelo Honey has the gluten-free Tupelo Shrimp & Grits dish on the menu, made from American white Gulf shrimp with smoky chorizo sausage, peperonata, and creole sauce over creamy stone-ground goat cheese grits, topped with scallions and griddled lemon. “I travel every week for business. If a place has it, Shrimp and Grits are my go-to. Tupelo Honey is in the top 3 for shrimp and grits. 5 stars. Perfect,” one diner said.

Yardbird

Yardbird‘s Shrimp & Grits Sunrise Bowl is also gluten-free, made with Cheesy Grits, Sweet Corn, Smoky Sausage, Sunny-Side Eggs, Roasted Peppers, and Louisiana Hot Sauce Butter. ” The Shrimp and Grits were a standout. The textures and flavors blend perfectly, and the shrimp were big, fresh, and cooked just right,” one fan raved.

Big Bad Breakfast

The Shrimp & Grits at Big Bad Breakfast is made with sauteed shrimp, bacon, tomatoes, tomato broth, McEwen and Sons grits, red-eye gravy, fried egg, and scallions. “For those seeking a hearty option, the shrimp and grits come highly recommended, offering a flavorful blend of creamy grits topped with succulent shrimp,” one diner said.

Another Broken Egg Cafe e

The Shrimp & Grits at Another Broken Egg Cafe is made with Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with red peppers and onions in a spicy low country reduction, over creamy cheese grits. “I’ve been to locations in Florida, Louisiana, Texas and now California and they never disappoint me. I will definitely say that City Grits were even better than I’ve ever had. I don’t even know how that is possible, but they were even more amazing than they normally are. Absolutely delicious,” one fan raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has Voodoo Shrimp & Grits on the menu, made with bacon-wrapped jalapeño and cream cheese stuffed-shrimp tossed in sweet chili glaze and served with cheddar grits. “Tried Walk-On’s for the first time, excellent! The Voodoo shrimp and grits were amazing!!” one diner shared via Facebook.