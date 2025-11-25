5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Shrimp and Grits, According to Chefs

Shrimp and grits is a Southern classic that you’ll find on the menu of restaurants across the region and there’s nothing quite like a bowl that’s velvety, savory, and loaded with flavor. While it’s a traditional dish many whip up in their kitchen, chefs reveal there’s a handful of restaurants that serve a plate rivaling homemade. To find the standouts, Eat This, Not That! turned to

culinary pros to share their picks. Here’s the top five spots that offer the best shrimp and grits, according to chefs we spoke to.

South City Kitchen

You’ll find South City Kitchen in a few areas in Georgia and they’re known for their unforgettable modern Southern cuisine, especially their shrimp and grits. “They have four locations around Atlanta, but it feels like a craft kitchen,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “It’s one of my go-to places to take people visiting Atlanta for the first time.”

Flying Biscuit Café

Flying Biscuit Café has several locations in seven Southern states and is another great choice for shrimp and grits, according to Chef Kyle.”The first location was in Atlanta, but they now have dozens of locations across the Southeast US, stretching from Texas to North Carolina, and a cult-like following,” he says. “With a neighborhood-like feel and consistently good Southern cooking, you’ll almost always see lines out the door at a Flying Biscuit on any weekend morning.”

Biscuit Love

If you’re a breakfast lover, Biscuit Love is the place to be. Located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio, the small chain serves some of the best shrimp and grits. “Shrimp and grits should be hearty and flavorful, and Biscuit Love does it really well,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The grits are creamy and soft, and the shrimp are cooked just right with seasoning that makes the dish lively without overwhelming the palate.” He adds, “It’s simple but satisfying, the kind of dish that feels like home cooking done with care.”

Tupelo Honey Café

Tupelo Honey Café launched in 2000 as one of Asheville, NC first scratch-made, farm to table restaurants and has grown to have multiple locations in several states. ”Tupelo Honey Café is well-known for putting a modern, flavorful spin on Southern classics, and their shrimp and grits are a perfect example,” says Chef Dennis. “The grits are creamy and buttery, and the shrimp are seasoned with a mix of spices that enhance the dish without overpowering it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yardbird

Beloved for their upscale Southern ambiance and fried chicken, Yardbird has plenty of impressive dishes, including their shrimp and grits. “The shrimp and grits at this chain strike the right balance between comfort and flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “The grits are creamy and flavorful on their own, but the shrimp add that perfect bite and seasoning to make every mouthful full of flavour and freshness.”