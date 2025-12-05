Diners say these seven restaurant chains serve the most flavorful and satisfying shrimp plates.

Shrimp is delicious if cooked and seasoned correctly. There are so many ways to prepare and enjoy it, ranging from seasoned and grilled shrimp to breaded and deep-fried in a variety of seasonings and sauces. No matter how you like it, there are restaurants serving shrimp plates to your liking. Where can you get the best shrimp plates in the country? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best shrimp plates, according to diners.

Bonefish Grill

If you like shrimp with an Asian kick, head to seafood spot Bonefish Grill. The Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer keeps customers coming back for seconds and even ordering it as an entree. “A Bonefish Favorite! Crispy shrimp served with our signature creamy, spicy sauce,” the menu states.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., inspired by the movie Forrest Gump, serves up significant portions and multiple standout shrimp preparations. The shrimp dishes are “very scrumptious,” a TripAdvisor diner says. “The portions are big and the shrimp were so tasty and meaty,” added another.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, a southern-inspired seafood restaurant, cooks up bold, Cajun-influenced shrimp plates that diners rave about. A customer favorite dish? “Best shrimp and grits,” one person writes on Facebook. “Mmm so good! It’s rare when I can bring myself to order something else there,” another says.

Ocean Prime

If you enjoy elevated shrimp dishes with rich sauces and great texture, head to Ocean Prime, a high-end seafood-centric fine dining experience. The chain’s Shrimp Sauté is a crowd-pleaser and can be ordered as a hot appetizer or a side dish. Each features sautéed shrimp in a white wine and garlic sauce, with fresh grape tomatoes and a touch of Tabasco.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack may specialize in crab, but there are lots of shrimp plate options. Order a Shrimp Sampler, Coconut Shrimp, or Crispy Fried Shrimp, each paired with delicious sides, usually fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies.

LongHorn Steakhouse

One of my favorite places for shrimp? LongHorn Steakhouse. The affordable steak spot serves surprisingly strong grilled shrimp plates with smoky flavor. You can order the Redrock Grilled Shrimp as a side or entree. It includes jumbo shrimp that are marinated and grilled on skewers, then glazed with a smoky tomato butter sauce and served over rice.

Red Lobster

And, Red Lobster is also a shrimp-friendly restaurant. The classic chain offers shrimp combos and buttery preparations, including Grilled Shrimp with a buttery garlic glaze.