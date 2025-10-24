4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Smoked Chicken, According to Pitmasters

Smoked chicken is a classic that’s a beloved comfort food. Whether you prefer it tangy, spicy, or sweet, the slow-cooked goodness of smoked chicken never fails to impress. But with so many restaurant chains offering their take on this smoky delight, which ones truly stand out? To help find the best spots for smoked chicken, Eat This, Not That! asked pitmasters to reveal their go-tos. From well known chains to smaller chicken joints, here are the top four places meat experts love.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q earns high praises for its signature cheese biscuits, top-notch barbecue and its smoked chicken. Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply is a fan and raves about the smoking technique and quality. “The chicken has an even smoke, steady heat, and skin that actually bites back,” he says. “The meat does not lose its structure and remains tender.”

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s

Great smoked chicken should have “spice, smoke, sauce and pulling at the right temperature to make for the juiciest chicken,” says Mike Nugent, Pitmaster at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. And Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s delivers. “All of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s chicken are brined before they hit the smoker,” Nugent explains. “The birds are seasoned and cooked, then finished on the grill to crispen up the skin!”

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has been serving authentic, slow-cooked BBQ since 1994 and Gunterman loves their smoked chicken. “It has a bold rub, balanced sweetness, and a clean burn that leaves just the right smoke kiss,” he says.

Slow Bone BBQ

Slow Bone BBQ in Dallas only has one location, but it’s another favorite for Gunterman who says it’s worth a visit if you’re in the area. “Their smoked chicken is also unique since they smoke it on a heavy post oak mix that does not dry the meat but imparts a rich wood forward flavor,” he explains. “They end it by an expeditious spurt of direct fire, and crisp the skin just right, an omission of most places, but it scores the point.”

What Makes Perfect Smoked Chicken

When ordering smoked chicken, there are key things to look for, says Gunterman. “A properly smoked chicken should have a clean, balanced smoke flavor without any bitterness,” he explains. “The meat should easily pull away from the skin, not be spongy, but tender with rendered fat, making the flesh glisten.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e