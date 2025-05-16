8 Southern Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Are Blowing Up Right Now

Craving some Southern-style cooking? You don't have to go to a sit-down restaurant in a small town in the South to enjoy authentic, inspired eats. In fact, there is probably a fast food restaurant within a few miles where you can enjoy trademark dishes, including fried chicken, biscuits, sweet tea, coleslaw, and more. Here are eight fast-food chains serving the best Southern food, all delicious and easy on the wallet.

Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits

Bojangles, famous for its Cajun-spiced fried chicken, buttery biscuits, and tea, is deeply rooted in Carolina-style cooking. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, it has over 800 locations in 17 states and serves up authentic southern fare.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes, founded in New Orleans 47 years ago, delivers bold Louisiana flavors that honor traditional Creole and Cajun cuisine in a fast food setting. Spicy fried chicken, fried fish, red beans and rice, coleslaw, and biscuits are a few of the most authentic menu items.

Church's Texas Chicken

Church's Texas Chicken hails from the Lone Star State. It was founded in San Antonio in 1952 and also operates under the names Texas Chicken and Church's Chicken. The chain keeps true to Southern soul food traditions, serving crispy chicken, honey butter biscuits, and fried okra.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's, founded in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990, is famous for chicken fingers, crinkle fries, and signature dipping sauces that scream Southern comfort. It was one of the first fast food chains that centered its menu around chicken fingers, but also offers Texas toast, coleslaw, tea, lemonade, and "tater chips."

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's is another chicken finger-focused chain that exploded in popularity over the past few years. The Louisiana-founded brand keeps it simple with its Southern-inspired menu, which includes crispy tenders, buttery Texas toast, and slaw.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel isn't technically fast food, but the Tennessee-based chain still counts for fast-casual. Biscuits, gravy, grits, chicken and dumplings, and fried apples are just some authentic southern offerings. The company operates nearly 660 restaurants in 44 states.

Chick-fil-A

Founded by S. Truett Cathy (1921–2014) in College Park, Georgia, Chick-fil-A's menu and operating schedule have deep Southern roots. Real lemonade, fried chicken, and macaroni and cheese are just a few of the tasty items on the menu. However, the southernest thing about the brand is that, true to the founder's devout Southern Baptist religious beliefs, all 3,236 restaurants across 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico are closed on Sundays.

Hardee's

If you crave a breakfast worthy of the Southern stamp of approval, head over to Hardee's. Just a glance at its breakfast menu, which includes a Pork Chop 'n' Gravy Biscuit and a Country Fried Steak Biscuit, reveals its Greenville, North Carolina roots.