7 Best Spicy Sausage Brands With Real Pork, According to Shoppers

These 7 spicy sausage brands use real pork and big flavor.

Keeping sausage in the fridge or freezer is perfect for when you want to make homemade breakfast sandwiches, meatballs, casseroles, and so much more. This delicious and versatile meat is relatively inexpensive compared to beef and can add a ton of flavor to even the most simple dishes. Not all brands offer the same quality ingredients, however, but many are so good shoppers rave about them. Here are seven of the best spicy sausage brands made with real pork.

Sprouts Hot Italian Pork Sausage

Sprouts Hot Italian Pork Sausage is a great option made from real pork (I’ve actually used it before to make lasagna and was very impressed by the quality). Some shoppers wish there was more of a fennel flavor but I thought it was perfect as-is.

Swaggerty’s Farm All Natural Hot Sausage Rolls

Swaggerty’s Farm All Natural Hot Sausage Rolls are made from pork and make the absolute best breakfast sandwiches and scrambles—I usually buy an extra one to freeze. “Swaggerty’s sausage is perfect,” one Sprouts shopper said. “Me make sausage biscuits, we crumble in eggs, we make sausage and eggs.”

Jimmy Dean Premium Pork Hot Sausage Roll

Jimmy Dean Premium Pork Hot Sausage Roll is a bit hit with fans who love the quality and value of this sausage. “Wasn’t sure about the HOT description. I’m from ‘up north’ HOT scares us,” one Walmart shopper said. “Surprise! It’s pleasantly spiced! I stir the amount I want up like I do meat for a casserole and when barely pink, dump eggs into it and enjoy sausage and eggs!”

Aidells Cajun Style Andouille Smoked Pork Sausage

Aidells Cajun Style Andouille Smoked Pork Sausage is a delicious option made from real pork. “While nothing will ever be exactly like what you get straight from home, this is by far the closest I’ve found—and it’s far superior to anything else I’ve seen on local shelves. The flavor, seasoning, and overall quality really hit the mark and brought back a little taste of Louisiana,” one Target shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Hot Italian Sausage made with Pork

Trader Joe’s Hot Italian Sausage made with Pork is made with real pork raised with no antibiotics ever and with no added hormones. “If you haven’t tried their hot Italian sausage it’s one of the tastiest and spiciest I’ve had. Enough heat to legit raise the heat level of a whole dish,” one shopper said.

365 by Whole Foods Market Hot Italian Pork Sausage

365 by Whole Foods Market Hot Italian Pork Sausage has a nice kick to it, shoppers say. “I have been buying this sausage for meatloaf for years and it’s great stuff, though the package seems to have gotten smaller post-pandemic. Anyway, it’s VERY spicy, so plan for that in your recipes!” one shared via Amazon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Papa Cantella’s Hot Italian Sausage Links are made from real pork and pack a nice punch. The English-Style Pork Bangers are also outstanding, and the closest I’ve found in the U.S. to proper British sausages! Definitely give them a try.