7 Best Starbucks Drinks, According to Diners

From pumpkin chai to nitro cold brew, these Starbucks drinks are fan favorites worth ordering next.

Starbucks has a highly customizable menu, so it’s rare for coffee-lovers to have trouble ordering exactly what they want at the chain. From iced drinks to coffee classics, teas, beverages, and seasonal favorites, the coffee house has something for everyone. If you’re looking for something a little different from your usual Starbucks order, there’s plenty of inspiration from other fans: Here are seven of the best Starbucks drinks according to diners.

Pumpkin Cream Chai

The Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai (a blend of black tea infused with cinnamon, other warming spices and milk, topped with a sweet pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping) is a hit with customers. “I’m all about the iced pumpkin cream chai this time of year,” one fan said. “I live in the Midwest and am constantly cold in the winter, but I enjoy that drink so much I pick it over anything hot.”

Caramel Macchiato

Starbucks customers love the Caramel Macchiato (freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle). “I have the same drink that my mom would get: grande caramel macchiato with an extra shot of espresso, and if it’s hot outside: grande iced caramel macchiato with an extra shot of espresso and half the ice,” one fan said. “I also get one PSL just so I can have it 🤣 I switch it up and try new things now and then, but this is my go-to order!”

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Diners also love the Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew for a delicious energy boost. “Served cold, straight from the tap, our Nitro Cold Brew is topped with a float of house-made vanilla sweet cream. The result: a cascade of velvety coffee more sippable than ever,” the chain says. “Try a vanilla sweet cream nitro! Lots of caffeine and very smooth tasting!” one fan raved.

Coffee Frappuccino

The basic Coffee Frappuccino (“coffee meets milk and ice in a blender for a rumble-and-tumble togetherness to create one of our most-beloved original Frappuccino blended beverages”) is always a good idea. “Coffee Frappuccino with dark caramel sauce and whip cream (it’s very similar to a caramel crunch Frappuccino, just no crunchy topping and no whip cream taking up space in the bottom of the cup; just on the top,” one fan recommends.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cortado

My own favorite order at Starbucks is the Cortado—I could drink it every day and not get bored. “Our Cortado combines three ristretto shots of Starbucks® Blonde Espresso to give a smoother, sweeter, and richer espresso profile, with perfectly steamed whole milk for a velvety texture and balanced flavor, served in 8 fl oz short cup for an ideal pick-me-up,” the chain says.

Iced Matcha Latte

The Starbucks Iced Matcha Latte (a smooth and creamy green tea latte handcrafted with unsweetened matcha, milk, and classic syrup and served with ice) is a must-have. “I’m more fond of the iced matcha latte with whatever cold foam is on LTO or just the basic vanilla (chocolate doesn’t belong on matcha and you can’t tell me otherwise),” one diner said.

Caffè Americano

You can’t go wrong with a classic like the basic Caffè Americano (espresso shots topped with hot water). It’s simple, clean, and a nice low-or-no-sugar option for those who want to focus on good coffee. “Pretty simple for me: Americano with a splash of half-n-half,” one fan shared.