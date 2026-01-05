Starbucks Just Announced Its New Winter Menu Items

Starbucks is rolling out new winter drinks, snacks, egg bites, and merchandise.

Starbucks just announced its new winter menu and fans are going to be very happy with the new drinks and food menu items launching this month. Old favorites are taking a permanent place on the lineup, and the new snacks (plus a new flavor of the famous Egg Bites!) are some of the best I have seen for a while. There’s also some cool new merchandise for those who love collecting Starbucks seasonal designs. So what exactly is hitting the menu? Here’s what Starbucks fans can look forward to in 2026, kicking off on January 6..

Caramel Matcha and Protein Latte

Caramel lovers will be thrilled with the permanent addition of two caramel protein beverages: the Caramel Protein Matcha and Caramel Protein Latte. Both drinks can be made with either classic caramel or the new sugar-free caramel syrup, and can be enjoyed hot or iced. The Matcha is made with protein-boosted milk and caramel syrup, with 28—31grams of protein per grande, while the Protein Latte is made with Starbucks Espresso Roast and contains 27—29 grams of protein per grande. These drinks will be on the year-round menu.

New Dubai Chocolate Drinks

Starbucks is launching two new Dubai Chocolate-inspired drinks for a limited time this winter: The Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha. The Matcha is unsweetened and contains pistachio sauce, milk and ice, and is topped with a chocolate cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery topping. The Mocha combines Starbucks Espresso Roast and chocolate mocha sauce and milk over ice, with pistachio cream cold foam and also a salted brown-buttery topping.

New Pistachio Drinks

Starbucks is keeping pistachio flavor as a cold foam throughout the year, but also just added the following new pistachio drinks to the winter menu: Pistachio Cortado, Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, and Pistachio Latte. The 8-ounce cortado is made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso ristretto shots, pistachio, steamed milk, and the salted brown topping. The Cold Cream Brew is made with cold brew and vanilla syrup, and topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles. The Latte combines sweet pistachio sauce with espresso, milk, and a dusting of the new salted brown-buttery topping, and is available hot or iced.

New Pistachio Frappuccino

Not to be confused with the Pistachio Crème Frappuccino, the new Pistachio Frappuccino is a winter menu-only drop. This creamy, icy drink combines sweet pistachio flavor with coffee and milk, and is topped with whipped cream and a salted brown-buttery topping..

Truffle, Mushroom & Brie Egg Bites

The New Truffle, Mushroom & Brie Egg Bites are hitting the menu for a limited time only so grab them while you can. Made in the same sous-vide style as the regular egg bites, these new items are made from cage-free eggs, black truffles, brie, and mushrooms. The chain is also returning the Valentine Cake Pop as a seasonal treat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Khloud Popcorn and Ellenos Yogurt

Starbucks is adding some very exciting new snacks to the food menu: Khloud Protein Popcorn and Ellenos Greek Yogurt. The Khloud Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Protein Popcorn will be available in individual size bags containing 7 grams of protein per serving. The Ellenos Greek Yogurt comes in No Added Sugar Muesli and Strawberry Shortcake yogurt.

New Merch

New merch is on the way! “With the new year comes new drinkware,” the chain says. “Starbucks new seasonal merchandise collections—featuring tumblers, cold cups and mugs designed to celebrate winter moments, from Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day to everyday coffee rituals. These limited-edition collections are available at participating coffeehouses in the U.S. beginning Jan.6 for a limited time while supplies last.”