3 Best Steak Cuts for Grilling, According to Pitmasters

Pitmasters share the best steak cuts for flavor and grilling success.

For meat lovers, there’s nothing better than the smell of a juicy steak sizzling on the grill, but there’s more to great results than simply throwing meat over an open flame. Choosing the right cut is key to getting that perfect balance of flavor, tenderness, and char—and according to pitmasters, some steaks are better suited for grilling than others. To find the best cuts, Eat This, Not That! asked pitmasters to share their top picks. Here are the three must-have steaks for the grill.

Top Sirloin

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Top sirloin hits a sweet spot between flavor, tenderness, and price. It’s leaner than premium cuts like ribeye but still has enough marbling to stay juicy on the grill, especially when cooked properly. It’s also versatile and budget-friendly, making it a go-to for weeknight grilling or feeding a crowd.

For Erica Blaire Roby, one of the country’s leading female pitmasters and former Food Network “Master of Cue” champion, it’s the No. 1 choice.

“Do yourself a favor and go to your meat counter and ask for top sirloin,” says Roby. “It’s tender, juicy and forgiving when grilling. Once people try it, they’re surprised by how easy it is to cook and how good it tastes.”

Here are the three reasons why Roby recommends the cut.

Big flavor without the big price tag: “Top sirloin is one of the most economical steak cuts available, making it ideal for both summer cookouts and weeknight grilling,” she says. “It delivers bold beef flavor at a more approachable price point, so home cooks can serve a crowd without overspending.”

One cut, countless ways to prepare it: “Few cuts are as versatile on the grill as top sirloin,” she explains. “It can be grilled hot and fast as a classic steak, cooked low and slow as a sirloin roast or sliced thin for tacos, kabobs, salads or steak sandwiches. This flexibility makes it a go‑to for home cooks who want one cut that works across multiple recipes.”

A leaner option built for lighter summer grilling: “Compared with more heavily marbled steaks, top sirloin is naturally leaner while still delivering rich flavor,” Roby says. “It’s a smart choice for grillers looking for a protein‑forward cut that fits seamlessly into lighter, warm-weather recipes.”

Ribeye

Ribeye is one of the most flavorful cuts of steak. Its high marbling—those streaks of fat running through the meat—melts as it cooks, creating a rich, juicy texture and deep beefy taste. It’s also very forgiving on the grill, staying tender even at high heat, making it a favorite for both beginners and experienced grillers looking for a reliable, steakhouse-quality result.

Ribeye is a favorite for Shannon Snell, a former NFL player turned Head Pitmaster at Sonny’s BBQ, when he’s grilling.

“The ribeye coming from the middle section of the ribs on a cow is flavorful and well-marbled and the go-to for most restaurants and steakhouses,” he says. “Preferred temperatures for this cut of steak are between medium rare and medium, but due to the high fat content, cooking to higher temperatures still makes for a wonderful cut of meat.”

Beef Tenderloin

Beef tenderloin is beloved for its exceptional tenderness—it’s one of the softest cuts of beef you can eat. The texture is smooth and buttery, making it easy to cut and especially appealing for those who prefer a more delicate bite. “Beef tenderloin, in my opinion, is the best cut of meat available,” says Snell. “Coming from the loin section near the backbon

e, this cut of meat is a delicacy. Also known for being flavorful and well marbled, it is unbelievably tender.” He adds, “Recommended temperature for this cut of meat should be no higher than medium.”