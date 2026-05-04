6 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best “Dipped” Italian Beef Sandwiches

These chains serve standout Italian beef sandwiches with classic dipped flavor.

There is nothing quite like an Italian beef sandwich. If you have watched a single episode of The Bear, you know the seemingly simple sandwich is anything but. Though it has only a few key ingredients, each has to be cooked and prepared perfectly. While most of the legendary Italian beef sandwiches are in the Chicagoland region, there are chains where you can enjoy them across the country. Here are the 6 best “dipped” Italian beef sandwiches at chain restaurants.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s Italian Beef is famous for its fully dipped Chicago classic. I used to live in Chicago, and got to experience the simple but delicious treat myself. “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a f***ing mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.

Buona Italian Beef

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Buona Italian Beef is another Chicago-based chain with locations across Illinois, Chicago, Indiana, and Tennessee, serving up delicious Italian beef with all the fixings, including dip. “Sandwiches were very tasty and the beef was tender. I enjoyed them much better than P0xxxtill0’s,” one diner wrote. “Their beef is one of my favorites because I like my sandwich to be super dipped, and they are not afraid to dip here!” a second added.

Al’s #1 Italian Beef

Al’s #1 Italian Beef serves up the classic with a unique spicy secret gravy. “I’ll keep this short and sweet (like the peppers on the sandwich)…this is the best Italian beef I’ve had. They are masters at getting the right seasoning profile without it being over the top or being too salty. It’s got that right beefiness, and I think I noticed some gaminess (in the best way possible),” a Redditor says. “Ill take Als over Portillos or some random beef shop on a corner,” another says.

Pop’s Italian Beef

Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage has multiple locations in Illinois and Indiana, all serving up finger-licking-good Italian Beef Dip sandwiches. “Pops Italian beef is my new go to,” writes a Redditor. “Tried their Italian beef for the first time today and wow. Weekend deal $9.50 for a beef and fries. Fries are some of the best, crispy and salted to perfection. Italian beef is the size of Portillos big beef. They load that bad boy up with beef and peppers.”

Arby’s

Arby’s recently added the Italian Beef Dip sandwich to its lineup, which was an instant hit with diners. The sandwich features slow-roasted beef (Arby’s signature roast beef is slow roasted in-house for four hours until tender and juicy), melted Swiss, tangy pickled Giardiniera, and savory au jus “for the ultimate dip-worthy bite.” One said: “Really enjoyed this one,” they wrote, adding that “it tasted good” and the au jus was “quite tasty and effective.” Another added “the roll is warm and soft, the giardiniera has good flavor and a little heat. I was genuinely surprised at the quality.”

Kelly’s Roast Beef

Kelly’s Roast Beef is famous for its New England-style sandwich, which is Italian-ish. “We didn’t just make the roast beef 3-way sandwich famous. We started it. 75 years later, we’re still slicing it thin on the daily and stacking it high on rolls from our favorite North Shore bakeries. Some traditions never get old,” the chain writes. “Kelly’s was the inspiration for Arby’s. Roast Beef sandwiches were “invented” here and the North Shore has some really incredible roast beef places- better than Kelly’s,” one diner says.