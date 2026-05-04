6 Seafood Chains With the Best Crispy Whitefish Baskets for Under $15

Enjoy a high-quality seafood meal without overspending at these top-rated spots.

Whitefish is the most commonly-used fish for fish fries and fish baskets, including cod, haddock, and pollock among others. With a firm texture and mild, sweet texture, this fish is ideal for being breaded or battered and deep-fried to golden perfection, and there are plenty of restaurants where diners can enjoy a generous basket of fish with sides for a reasonable price: Here are six seafood chains with crispy, delicious whitefish baskets and platters for under $15.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s remains one of the most reasonably-priced options for seafood fans: The 2pc Fish Basket is just $8.09 for two pieces of battered Alaska pollock, accompanied by your choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies. Diners can add extra pieces of fish for $2.89 a pop.

JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken has plenty of whitefish combos and baskets on the menu, like the Cod Fillet Dinner ($14.99), served with fried or coleslaw. Check out their impressive lunch specials too: For just $9.99 diners can enjoy two pieces of whiting, ocean perch or tilapia served with fries and a drink.

Culver’s

Culver’s Value Baskets are, as the name suggests, exceptional value for money: Any entree plus fries and a drink, or upgrade to a premium side and handcrafted beverage. The North Atlantic Cod Sandwich Value Basket is $11.79; made with wild-caught battered and fried fish, with the choice of a side and a drink for a hearty meal that won’t break the bank.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner guests can feast on the Friday Night Fish Fry (all you can eat!) but there’s also the regular Fish & Chips for $14.39: This dish is a platter of delicious cod fillets lightly battered and fried for $14.39. Served with French fries, housemade cole slaw and tartar sauce, it’s a great meal at a great price.

Bob Evans

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The Fish Fry Platter at Bob Evans is a truly generous meal for $14.99: Three wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter with two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. This meal is served with the choice of two sides and dinner rolls for a hearty seafood feast.

Captain D’s

The new Southern-Style White Fish Meal Deal at Captain D’s is a steal at $5.99 for one large, hand-breaded Southern-Style White Fish Fillet served with your choice of one side and hush puppies. The 4 Piece Batter Dipped Fish Meal ($11.79) is also excellent value for money, including four fish fillets served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies.