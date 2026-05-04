6 Best “Golden-Fried” Flounder Platters at Seafood Chains

Savor perfectly crispy, golden-fried fish at these top-rated national seafood spots.

Fried flounder may not be as common as the typical whitefish options at your local seafood spot, but several chains (especially Cajun/Southern ones) offer excellent fried flounder platters. The mild taste and firm texture of this delicious fish lends itself perfectly to being breaded or battered and deep fried, usually paired with sides like fries or hushpuppies for a tasty treat. Here are six seafood chains with the best crispy, golden-fried flounder baskets and platters.

Skrimp Shack

The Flounder Basket at Skrimp Shack comes in lunch or dinner sizes, and comes with the choice of a side and a drink—sides include hushpuppies, okra, french fries, and more. There’s also a Fat Flounder Sandwich on the menu, which comes Deluxe (lettuce, tomato, american, or pepperjack) or Mitch’s Way (lettuce, tomato, pepperjock, extra spicy sauce, jalapeno).

Razoo’s Cajun Cafe

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Razoo’s Cajun Cafe has several excellent flounder options on the menu: The Fish Ah Yee! platter contains fried flounder, creamy shrimp sauce, white rice, smothered green beans, and garlic toast. The Fried Flounder Etouffee is another excellent choice, with Flounder in a rich dark roux sauce and dirty rice.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder plate is a popular menu item, served with tartar sauce and the choice of one side. There’s also an excellent fish sandwich for diners to enjoy: The Crunch-Fried Flounder Sandwich plate is made with a crunchy flounder fillet on a sesame bun with signature sauce and coleslaw, served with Chesapeake fries and hushpuppies.

Hook & Reel

The Fried Flounder Basket at Hook & Reel comes with regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries. Those who prefer a sandwich can opt for the Flounder Po’Boy, and the restaurant has several other sides to choose from too: Sausage, Broccoli, Corn on the cob, Rice, Noodles, and Ramen Noodles.

Harbor Inn Seafood

Diners at Harbor Inn Seafood can enjoy the Fried Flounder & Baby Shrimp Friday Special, or the Crispy Fish Sandwich (flounder, tilapia, or whiting served on a bun with lettuce and tomato). Flounder is also on the Broiled Seafood menu, served with house salad, your choice of french fries, baked potato, steamed vegetables, and hushpuppies.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The seasonal Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is made from a cooked-to-order four-ounce piece of battered Alaska flounder topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and melted American cheese, all on a toasted bun. This sandwich goes perfectly with sides like crispy shoestring fries or savory cheese curds.