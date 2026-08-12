These Fast-Food Chains Are Losing Customers Fastest, Data Shows

Rising prices and value concerns drive diners away from major burger and pizza spots.

Traditional fast food spots continue to struggle as Americans turn away from once-popular chains for a combination of reasons. Once seen as an affordable option, diners are finding it increasingly difficult to justify spending a fortune at the drive-through when that same amount of money could get them a decent meal at a sit-down chain. “Consumers want to go out and spend their hard-earned money, and we think we’re taking some wallet share from fast food and fast casual,” Rick Cardenas, CEO of Darden Restaurants, said on an earnings call in June. When you raise prices and lower standards, customers notice: Here are four chains losing customers fast.

Wendy’s

Even ignoring the endless chorus of complaints from long-time Wendy’s customers, things are not going well for the burger chain: Wendy’s U.S. same-store sales have dropped by 7%, with traffic down by 12.5% and 245 closures so far in 2026. “Our quality differentiation has eroded, our value proposition has weakened, and we have not consistently delivered the experience customers expect from Wendy’s,” CEO Bob Wright said in a recent earnings call.

McDonald’s

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McDonald’s just reported its slowest U.S. sales growth in over a year, as the mega chain struggles with customer perception relating to a perceived lack of value for money. “We don’t have a strategy problem,” Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski said on a recent earnings conference call. “We simply didn’t execute at the level we needed to in the second quarter.”

Papa Johns

Papa John’s reports that North America comparable sales have decreased 6.4% from a year ago, and North America franchised restaurants were down 6.7%. “While our financial performance isn’t where we’d like it to be, we have a clear understanding of how to improve our results and gain market share,” said CEO Todd Penegor.

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box just reported a same-store sales decrease of 3.8% in the second quarter, with franchise same-store sales down by 3.9% and company-owned same-store sales down by 2.8%. “Second quarter results did not meet expectations, however trends have improved into the third quarter,” said Mark King, Jack in the Box Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Jack in the Box is an iconic brand, and I’m eager to dive in with our passionate team and franchisees to further improve operating results.”