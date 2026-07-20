5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Corn on the Cob, According to Diners

Enjoy crispy platters and sweet, buttery sides at these popular spots.

Corn on the cob is a common side found at fish fries and seafood restaurants, not just for fried fish but seafood boils too. This combination is enduringly popular, with customers loving the combo of crispy fried fish and sides, and sweet, juicy corn on the cob slathered in butter and salt. If you’re craving this seafood treat, several restaurants offer delicious platters bursting with flavor for hungry guests to feast on: Here are five chains with the best fried fish and corn on the cob, according to diners.

The Boiling Crab

Diners at The Boiling Crab love options like the Fried Catfish Basket with a side of corn on the cob. “We had a pound of frozen crawfish with corn, potatoes, and a basket of catfish with fries. The fried catfish was really good and would highly recommend,” one fan said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has delicious fried fish and shrimp which diners can enjoy with corn on the cob. “We started with the sampler, which was absolutely amazing, followed by clam chowder that now ranks in my top five — it was incredible. For our main course, we shared a crab bucket and a shrimp platter with three different types of shrimp, along with fish and hush puppies,” one diner said. “Everything was hot, fresh, and delicious.”

High Tide Harry’s

High Tide Harry’s has corn on the cob and fried catfish, snapper, whitefish, and more. “I also enjoyed the gumbo, which was rich and well-seasoned, along with the fried shrimp and catfish, both of which were fresh, crispy, and delicious,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Kickin’ Crab

Diners at The Kickin’ Crab can enjoy corn on the cob with menu items like fried fish and fried oysters. “This place KING! The food was awesome and extremely delicious,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal.

Hook & Reel

Hook & Reel has excellent fried fish platters and po’boys to pair with a side of corn on the cob. “The flounder, crab, and mussels were all as good as you can get close to the coast, the crab fries are awesome,” one fan shared.