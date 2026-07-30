I Tried 6 Canned Tunas & One Is Worth Every Penny

We ranked popular grocery store canned tunas from worst to best.

I cannot live without canned tuna: This staple seafood is perfect for sandwiches, salads, casseroles, melts, wraps, pasta, you name it. I usually stick to the same brands (Rio Mare has spoiled me forever) but what about the everyday brands you can find at your local market? There are so many different varieties of canned tuna in different flavors, some in oil, some in water, others in ready-to-go packs… the choice is overwhelming. I visited my local grocery store and picked six different brands, most of which I have never tried before, and tested them for flavor, texture, overall quality, and versatility. Here’s how they stacked up, ranked from least favorite to “staying in permanent rotation”.

Chicken of the Sea Solid White Premium Albacore Tuna in Oil

Poor Jessica Simpson, she wasn’t completely wrong with the whole chicken/fish confusion, because this is the least tuna-tasting tuna I have ever tried. It doesn’t taste bad, exactly, just strangely bland and flavorless. The texture is quite moist thanks to the soybean oil, and apparently there is vegetable broth in there too which might explain the strange taste.

Open Nature Tuna Chunk Light in Water

Open Nature Tuna Chunk Light in Water is a perfect base for tuna salad, as it needs a little dressing up. Texture-wise it’s great and the overall flavor is a little bland, which isn’t necessarily bad if you’re making a casserole or salad. A solid if unexciting choice.

Starkist EVOO Solid White Albacore Tuna

Starkist EVOO Solid White Albacore Tuna had a nice meaty texture to it. This would be great for making salads and sandwiches because you can dress it up with extra seasonings. I normally avoid extra virgin olive oil in canned fish because the fruity flavor can overwhelm the fish, but this option was really nice.

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Bumblebee Prime Wild Caught Gourmet Tuna Lemon and Pepper

Bumblebee Prime Wild Caught Gourmet Tuna had a nice flavor to it, without the synthetic taste lemon sometimes gives canned fish. The oil gave it a nice juicy texture and the lemon pepper flavor complemented the fish without overwhelming it.

Wild Planet Wild Albacore Tuna

Wild Planet Wild Albacore Tuna is absolutely delicious, with the perfect texture between firm and moist even without oil. The fish has a slightly sweet taste to it and you could absolutely eat this one right out of the can with a fork, no additions needed.

Genova Premium Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

Genova Premium Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil gets the top spot because it’s so incredibly flavorful. This brand has the most beautiful rich texture and taste, and can be eaten straight out of the can or made into a cooked dish, anything works. The quality is outstanding. These are on the more pricey side but look out for deals and specials to take advantage of.