4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Beef on Weck, According to Diners

These popular spots serve the classic, slow-roasted Buffalo sandwich.

Beef on weck is a classic Buffalo, NY sandwich diners can’t get enough of for good reason: Thinly sliced slow-roasted beef is piled onto a caraway and salt roll (the “weck” in the name is short for kummelweck, the special German roll used for this specialty). While many independent spots have excellent variations of this roast beef sandwich, some chains have options so good diners order them on repeat. If you’re craving a fantastic beef on weck, here are four chains with outstanding sandwiches fans love.

Bar-Bill Tavern

Bar-Bill Tavern has a beautiful Beef on Weck sandwich, packed with slow roasted beef which is carved to order and served with chips and a pickle. “The beef on weck was delicious and authentic,” one fan shared. “The meat was delectable and piled high on a deliciously fresh kummelweck roll. This place is the real deal in Buffalo!”

Anchor Bar

Anchor Bar is famous for its amazing chicken wings, but the Roast Beef on Weck is not to be missed: Slow roasted, thinly sliced roast beef piled high and served on a freshly baked kimmelweck roll with fries and a pickle. “Everything was delicious! My husband and I had never had a roast beef weck before and holy cow it was so soft and salty,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Anderson’s Frozen Custard

Anderson’s Frozen Custard is a beloved Buffalo, NY institution serving up iconic Beef on Weck sandwiches, slow roasted and served medium rare. “Probably one of the most delightful sandwiches I have ever stood in line for. I would do it again… The rolls are chewy but tender and the meat is sliced paper thin and melts in your mouth. The horseradish tops off the flavor profile,” one diner said.

Charlie the Butcher

NY-based chain Charlie the Butcher is famous for the deliciously authentic Beef on Weck sandwich, packed with Charlie’s slow roasted beef and served on an old fashion kummelweck roll with a kosher dill pickle and Broadway Market horseradish. “Hands down, the BEST beef on weck in the world,” one fan raved. “Perfectly seasoned, melt-in-your-mouth roast beef piled high on a fresh kummelweck roll with just the right amount of salt and caraway. Add a swipe of horseradish and a dip in that rich, savory au jus… absolute perfection.”