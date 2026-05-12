6 Steakhouse Chains Serving the Best New York Strips

From LongHorn to Capital Grille, these steakhouses serve high-quality strip steaks.

Who doesn’t love a good New York Strip steak? This rich, flavorful cut of meat is a steakhouse favorite for good reason. “The New York strip has intense flavor, with bold, beefy notes,” say the experts at Omaha Steaks. “It’s not the most tender steak – one of the reasons people love it is for its great bite and solid chew. The rich marbling inherent in this steak creates the robust flavor and a delicious eating experience.” If you’re craving excellent New York Strip, here are six steakhouse chains that won’t disappoint.

Ruth’s Chris

Well marbled, full bodied and rich with beefy flavor, the 16 oz New York Strip at Ruth’s Chris is well worth ordering. “Cut from the shorter side of the beef loin, the muscles in this area do little work, and that spells tenderness every time. At Ruth’s, ours is a USDA Prime cut of short loin that can be enjoyed as a 16oz boneless strip steak or as a 19oz bone-in specialty cut (Ruth’s favorite!),” the chain says.

The Capital Grille

The fan-favorite Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip with Shallot Butter at The Capital Grille is carved on premises by an in-house butcher and flavored with Hawaiian Kona coffee rub. “Kona ny strip aged steak was phenomenal,” one fan said. The Kona-Crusted Ribeye is also outstanding.

Morton’s The Steakhousee

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The 16 oz. New York Strip at Morton’s The Steakhouse is a fan-favorite menu item. “Order the New York strip steak medium rare! Such a big and thick steak, cut so well! The tenderness and flavor was good, the wine and bread made my night and dinner so pleasant!” one diner said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The 12 oz New York Strip at LongHorn Steakhouse is seasoned edge to edge and grilled on a flame for ultimate texture and flavor. “We got the special New York strip with the brown butter. It was over the top excellent, she got hers medium rare, cooked perfect. I got mine medium, it was cooked perfect,” one happy diner said. “They were so big we could only eat half of the steak.”

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Diners at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill can enjoy the delicious Wood Grilled NY Strip, cooked to perfection every time. “Our 21-day-aged steaks are butchered in house, hand-trimmed and hardwood grilled. Served with choice of side where noted. Add a small Classic Salad or a cup of soup for an additional cost,” the chain says.

Black Angus

The New York Strip Center-Cut Entree at Black Angus comes in 12 or 14 oz for the perfect balance of flavor, texture and tenderness. The New York & Sea is another great option with 12oz. & Crispy Shrimp , 12oz. & Grilled Shrimp, and 12oz. & Twin Lobster Tails.