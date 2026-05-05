7 Best “Melt-In-Your-Mouth” Steaks at Restaurant Chains, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite tender cuts from popular steakhouses.

When it comes to good steak, texture is everything—there is nothing worse than an overcooked steak, or one where the quality is so bad the meat is tough and rubbery. Even upscale steakhouses don’t always get it right, but certain restaurants are raved about by diners for having the most beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth steak that’s worth every penny. If you want a truly special meal, here are seven chains where the steak is so tender and flavorful guests order it on repeat.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib has deliciously tender prime rib carved tableside. “Lawry’s is the king of prime rib. From the coolest art deco serving carts, to the mouthwatering prime rib, this is a true classic. The atmosphere and service is impeccable. The food is phenomenal,” one diner shared.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has ribeyes, both bone-in and boneless, that are not only great value for money but cooked to perfection, and diners are obsessed with the prime rib too. “The prime rib was just amazing, same with the bread, loaded baked potato and Salad. What a treat it was. Our whole table loved their food, and was so much,” one said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ruth’s Chris

The steaks at Ruth’s Chris are frequently lauded as being beautifully tender, especially the ribeye. “Lovely steak restaurant and excellent US rib eyes served here. The crab cakes and mushrooms were excellent. Think the rib eye is more tender than the ribeye T bone,” one diner shared.

The Capital Grille

Diners rave about the exceptional steaks and sides at The Capital Grille. “One of our favorite restaurants,” one shared. “The service can’t be beat and the food is absolutely outstanding. The calamari is the best we’ve had anywhere (and we order it everywhere). The filet is so tender and flavorful. Absolutely love the creamed spinach. In the bar the filet sliders are to die for!!!!”

LongHorn Steakhousee

LongHorn Steakhouse has beautiful ribeye steaks cooked to perfection. “We’d not been here before and we had recently had one of the best ribeyes of our lives while in south Texas,” one diner said. “Needless to say, my husband and I each ordered the ribeye, the 12 and 20oz. They were cooked to perfection, medium rare as we requested and seasoned so well.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse is another restaurant where diners expect nothing but the best. “Fabulous dining experience. Food was out of this world, especially the Cajun Ribeye – melt in your mouth tender!” one happy diner shared.

Fogo de Chão

The large variety of grilled meats at Fogo de Chão means there’s something for everyone, but there’s no doubt the picanha is king—tasty, tender, and cooked to perfection. “Lamb chop was juicy and full of flavor. Ribeye and picanha? Melted in my mouth. Left full but happy I could still walk it off,” one diner said.