6 Major Steakhouses That Chefs Actually Eat At

These six premier steakhouse chains earn top marks from culinary experts like Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay.

Chefs take their steaks seriously, as they know first-hand the work that goes into making a steak worth returning for, again and again: Seasoning, cooking method, and of course, getting the temperature perfect every time. Top quality meat hand-cut and prepped by professionals is one of the best things about prime steakhouse meals, but which ones are the best? Here are six steakhouses praised by professional chefs, who can’t get enough of the delicious food, drinks, and atmosphere.

Cote Korean Steakhouse

Chef Gordon Ramsay absolutely loves Cote Korean Steakhouse in NYC, raving about the delicious beef and saying the restaurant’s Michelin star is well worth it. The chain also has locations in Singapore, Miami, and Las Vegas. “COTE is the perfect mix of Korean BBQ and a classic New York steakhouse — upscale but still fun and energetic,” one diner said.

Keens Steakhouse NYC

Keens Steakhouse in NYC is a favorite spot for Chef TJ Lynch, and was one of the late Anthony Bourdain’s favorite steakhouses. “You can’t really do any better or more authentic than Keens, a place that goes right back to the old school all-male world of beefsteak parties, the political power built around beef, bloody aprons, and smoke-filled rooms,” Bourdain said in an episode of No Reservations.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Bobby Flay loves Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in NYC, and always orders the Porterhouse. “You hear the juices of the steak bubbling on the side of the plate, and then you have some creamed spinach and the potatoes — it all works really well together,” Flay says. “It’s a serious eat — like it’s one of my most favorite perfect meals.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicago Cut Steakhouse

Chef Robert Irvine has deep praise for Chicago Cut Steakhouse. “A great steakhouse experience is half food, half atmosphere,” he told Tasting Table. “And yes, of course, I’d only recommend places with great food, but it’s the dark, cozy, old-world atmosphere at Chicago Cut that will really warm your heart, make you want to take three hours to eat, and ultimately stay with you long after your meal is over.”

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

Chef Thomas Keller has praised Bazaar Meat by José Andrés in Las Vegas. “When I say Bazaar Meat 🥩 is better than EVER, I know it’s a bold statement,” says chef Lorraine Blanco Moss. “It’s been called one of the best steakhouses in America. It’s served and impressed some of the highest caliber chefs in the world – from Chef Thomas Keller to a pioneer in modernist cuisine, Ferran Adria, and the chef of the century, Joel Robuchon.”

Bourbon Steak

Chef Ina Garten says the cheeseburger at Bourbon Steak in Washington D.C. is the best she’s ever had. “I had it this afternoon: It was in the Four Seasons. Is it called Bourbon Steak? Oh my god,” she said. “Chef Garten just declared us the best cheeseburger she’s ever had — what a compliment,” executive chef Quentin Welch told Eater. “As a long-time admirer of her work, it’s truly humbling to know we made such a lasting impression on her.”