5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Steak-and-Shrimp Dinners

These steakhouse chains pair juicy steaks with flavorful shrimp for a satisfying surf-and-turf meal.

I love steak and shrimp, especially when served together. There is something about the light, refreshing seafood paired with hearty, rich, and juicy steak that makes for the perfect culinary balancing act. While some people prefer a lobster-and-steak surf-and-turf, I gravitate toward shrimp, the less expensive version. Where can you get the best steak-and-shrimp dinners? Here are 5 steakhouse chains to enjoy the duo.

LongHorn Steakhouse

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Many diners, including myself, understand that LongHorn offers the most bang-for-the-buck of any steakhouse. On a recent visit with my boyfriend, our server, Soniya, recommended the LongHorn Porterhouse. “It’s the best of both worlds,” she told me, as the 22-ounce chunk of meat combines a bone-in New York strip with a generous filet mignon. It was honestly delicious and so big that there were plenty of leftovers. It was seasoned to perfection, rich, and fork-tender. As for the Redrock Grilled Shrimp, which can be ordered as a side or entree, it is my favorite shrimp ever, marinated and grilled on skewers, then glazed with a smoky tomato butter sauce and served over rice.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse does a good job with steak-and-shrimp dinners. A steak favorite is the Bone-In Ribeye, a 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” s a true crowd pleaser. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one diner said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another. The Sidekick Grilled Shrimp can be added to any steak dinner for an additional $7.99.

Ruth’s Chris

The only thing better than Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s signature sizzling filet mignon, a buttery and tender fan favorite? The addition of shrimp. You can order the Tournedos and Shrimp combo, which comes with two 4-oz filet medallions and Cajun-dusted large shrimp, or add grilled shrimp (Bourbon Street shrimp, signature white wine, or garlic-butter barbecued shrimp) to any steak dinner.

Outback Steakhouse

You can add four Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp or a skewer of Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie to any steak at Outback for a small charge. Lots of diners recommend the Bone-In Ribeye, a juicy, tasty, fattier cut of meat that offers big flavor and is ordered on repeat. “Was at Outback last night and my rib eye was amazing,” a diner wrote on Reddit.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The 14-ounce ribeye steak dinner at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, a “tender ribeye steak grilled to your liking,” is a diner favorite. “$23 ribeye from cheddar. Cooked medium. Tasted amazing,” a Redditor says. Diners also love that you can add the “Creamy Garlic Shrimp Topping” to your steak or a side of Fried Shrimp for $6.99.