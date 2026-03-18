5 Popular Steakhouses Serving the Best Filet Mignon

Enjoy lean and tender cuts of beef at top chains like Morton's and Ruth's Chris.

Filet mignon is a tender, melt-in-your-mouth cut of steak popular for those who love a lean yet flavorful bite. “Since there’s very little marbling and not a lot of fat or connective tissue inside the filet, it’s arguably the most tender of all high-end cuts of beef,” say the experts at Ruth’s Chris. If you want a lighter meal that’s still delicious and indulgent, a filet is the way to go: Here are five chains with the best filet mignons on the menu.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has tender Filet Mignon in 8 oz and 12 oz cuts. “I had the 6 oz Filet Mignon medium, which was tender and delicious paired with the creamed spinach, delicious as well,” one diner shared. “The service was exceptional and the filet mignon sublime,” another commented. “It was a 5 star experience. We won’t go anywhere else for filet mignon except to Morton’s.”

Ruth’s Chris

The Petite Filet at Ruth’s Chris has a melt-in-your-mouth texture, mild beef flavor and ability to pair beautifully with delicate seafood and sauces, the chain says. “The whole group got the Classic Filet 11 oz. Mine was medium rare. It was cooked perfectly. The best steak I’ve ever had!” one fan said.

The Capital Grille

The Filet Mignon at The Capital Grille is a classic cut, delicately finished with tallow butter and fleur de sel. “We both enjoyed the onion soup, their filet mignon, and their creamed spinach. I really enjoyed my steak cut with the additional onions and mushrooms. Just the right amount of red and a few charred outside pieces. Just perfect!” one diner raved.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a beautiful Dallas Filet, a tender steak that is lean and melts in your mouth, served with the choice of two sides. “We typically go for the filet or pick out our own ribeyes. Always cooked to perfection! The salads are always fresh that we get and the rolls as many of you know are always delicious!” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has the Flo’s Filet on the menu: “This iconic cut has been on our menu since we opened our doors back in 1981,” the restaurant says. “Our tender center cut is coated with our signature Grill Seasoning and seared to lock in the classic buttery flavor.”