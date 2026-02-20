6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Filet Mignons Than Any Other Chains

These chains serve oversized filet mignons that steak lovers rave about.

I love a good filet mignon. Some meat eaters prefer a fatty, marbled steak, but you also can’t go wrong with the exceptionally tender, lean steak cut from the beef tenderloin’s smaller end, usually so tender you don’t even need a knife to cut it. Where can you get a delicious, huge chunk of the luxurious cut of meat? Here are 5 chain restaurants with bigger filet mignons than any other chains.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse serves high-quality USDA Prime filet mignon, renowned for its tenderness and flavor, and a signature, must-try item. The steak comes in sizes up to 12 oz. on the regular menu, and is often sourced from top-tier Angus beef. The filet at Del Frisco’s is “absolute perfection,” according to Redditors.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has one of the most delicious aged, cooked filets of any steakhouse. Davidson Bettero, owner and operator of Tap 151 in Cambridge, Mass., attests that the upscale chain “has the best Filet in the country,” Bettero says. “As a restaurateur, consistency is paramount and no matter where my work takes me, the classic filet mignon at The Capital Grille is always cooked to perfection and seasoned perfectly, and their Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence is a level up on a dish that I hope never goes away!” You can order it sliced, as the chef recommends, or as a 10-ounce steak.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse serves thick, USDA prime-aged filet mignon, known for its tenderness and buttery flavor. Currently, there is a 6 and 8-ounce filet on the menu and a 7-ounce Wagyu filet. According to diners, it is divine.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s serves a tender prime filet mignon that diners rave about, and a 14-ounce bone-in filet mignon for those who like the bone. “This highly sought-after cut of beef is held in the highest regard because of its rarity, tenderness, and melt-in-your-mouth texture. In fact, its very name in French translates to cute, dainty, and delicate. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or determined to make every day extraordinary, our much raved-about Main Filet Mignon and Petite Filet Mignon will elevate any dining experience,” they say.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves a signature sizzling filet mignon that is buttery and tender every time. “I absolutely love Ruth’s Chris Steak House,” Michael Schukar, executive chef at Toku in Miami, previously told Eat This, Not That! “Their filet mignon is a simple 11-ounce filet of beef, hand cut, and seasoned to perfection. It’s always cooked perfectly, drenched in butter and served on a white hot plate, and I prefer mine alongside a bowl of New Orleans-style creamed spinach. It’s awesome every time!”

LongHorn Steakhouse

Flo’s filet, available up to 9 ounces, is always my go-to for an inexpensive but delicious filet mignon. It’s not the best filet mignon I’ve ever had, but it’s a lot better than many more expensive ones I have splurged on. It’s literally the best deal of any steakhouse. The center-cut steak is seasoned with LongHorn’s signature grill seasoning, seared on a flat top, and served with sides.