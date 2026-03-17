5 Popular Steakhouses Serving the Best Slow-Roasted Prime Rib

Enjoy tender, slow-roasted prime rib at these top-rated steakhouses.

Slow roasted prime rib is a popular cut of steak that isn’t always easy to find—some steakhouses only offer prime rib during certain days of the week and at certain times, or on a seasonal basis (for example the holidays). Restaurants that do offer this indulgent cut year-round have perfected the art of slow-roasted, tender, melt-in-your-mouth prime rib worth every penny. Here are five popular steakhouses with the best prime rib.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has beautiful prime rib on the menu, available Friday to Sunday while supplies last. This USDA cut 13 oz. Prime Rib is seasoned with a signature rub, slow-roasted for six hours, and hand-carved to order. Diners say the portions are hearty, so be prepared!

Lawry’s the Prime Rib

The name sort of gives it away: Lawry’s the Prime Rib serves up outstanding prime rib, carved tableside for a ceremony and flair diners love. “It is THE place to go for prime rib and you can expect your meats to be served table side from gleaming silver carts,” one fan shared. “And they also put on quite a show with their spinning bowl.

Black Angus

Black Angus has a stunning 24 oz Prime Rib seasoned with the chain’s signature dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection. “Food was excellent! We tried ribeye (bone in and out) and the prime rib…. All perfectly cooked and seasoned,” one diner said. “I ordered the garlic butter and onion/mushrooms on mine. That right there was a meal but oh no!… you get to pick 2 sides lol.”

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The 16 oz. Caramelized Prime Rib Dinner at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is outstanding: Pecan-wood fired caramelized Prime Rib, crusted and caramelized to your preference from medium-rare to well-done, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish. This meal is available on Thursdays only.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar has beautiful Prime Rib in 10 oz, 14 oz, and 18 oz, served with horseradish, red wine herb au jus, and frizzled onions. “The food was prepared to perfection. I would most definitely recommend this place to any steak and prime rib lover. Pro tip if you’re a bread lover be careful because it comes out hot and fresh,” one diner said.