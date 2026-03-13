Discover the 4 best chain restaurants that still serve prime rib carved fresh tableside.

The only thing better than a big slab of slow-roasted and perfectly seasoned prime rib? One that is carved fresh tableside. Once upon a time, I remember going to fancy steakhouses with my parents. My dad loved prime rib. They would roll right up to our table in a little cart and ask him how he liked it, carving the huge piece of meat right in front of us. It’s rare (no pun intended) to find tableside carving these days. However, there are a handful of chains that still perform tableside hand-carving. Here are 4 chain restaurants where the prime rib is actually carved tableside.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a restaurant chain that literally revolves around the meat and is considered the gold standard for prime rib, with sleek silver carts rolling up to your table. The upscale chain is famous for its tableside carving and theatrical presentation, which turn dinner into an event. And, the meat is delicious. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tam O’Shanter (Lawry’s Family)

Tam O’Shanter, a Los Angeles restaurant, is part of the Lawry’s Family and reportedly carves prime rib tableside in a historic English tradition. There are numerous cuts to choose from, including the TAM O’SHANTER CUT, a “traditional and most popular cut” for $65, and the PRINCE CHARLIE CUT, “extra-thick, always with the bone,” $78. Each meal includes mashed Idaho potatoes, gravy, Yorkshire pudding, freshly prepared horseradish, and creamed spinach or creamed corn.

Five Crowns (Lawry’s Family)

Five Crowns, another Lawry’s Family restaurant in Corona Del Mar, California, offers charming tableside roast service. They serve nine options of prime rib, the “roasted prime rib that first made Lawry’s famous in 1938, a preparation passed down through four generations,” they say on the menu. Each includes au jus, Yorkshire pudding, whipped cream horseradish, and sides. The most popular and traditional is the Crown Cut, $65, and the least expensive is the California Cut, “for lighter appetites,” at $51.

Gandy Dancer

Gandy Dancer in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which is part of the Landry’s restaurant group, has a weekend silver cart special featuring Slow Roasted Prime Rib. It is available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and comes with smashed redskins, au jus, and horseradish sour cream. “The weekends are for sliced to order prime rib! It’s slow roasted, melt in your mouth goodness,” they wrote on Facebook. “Prime Rib is only available Friday after 3:30pm and all day Saturday & Sunday.”