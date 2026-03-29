4 Ruth’s Chris Steak House Orders Chefs Say Are Actually Better Than the Steak

Find out which four non-steak dishes chefs recommend at Ruth’s Chris.

Meatlovers know that Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a go-to destination for perfectly seared, juicy steaks. But even if you’re not ordering a ribeye or filet, the menu has plenty of standout options that chefs themselves rave about. From flavorful seafood to decadent sides, Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans, shares her top four non-steak dishes that prove there’s something for everyone.

The Sizzling Crabcakes

The Sizzling Crabcakes turn a classic seafood favorite into a sizzling, elegant appetizer with rich lemon butter that enhances the sweet, jumbo lump crab meat.

The appetizer is a “wonderful way to start a meal, and perfect for two people to share,” says Chef Kelly. “They are made with jumbo lump crabmeat and served on their signature sizzling plate coated with lemon butter,” she explains. “They are the right balance of rich buttery crab and bright lemon flavor.”

Stuffed Chicken Breast

The Stuffed Chicken Breast is a familiar classic with an elevated twist. Stuffed with a blend of cream cheese, shredded cheddar, dry Ranch seasoning, and Worcestershire sauce, the chicken is cooked to perfection.

“The chicken meat is tender and juicy, and the stuffing adds an extra layer of richness that pairs well with the leaner chicken,” says Chef Kelly. “If you are not a beef eater, you will not be disappointed with this entrée!”

Au Gratin Potatoes

The Au Gratin Potatoes at Ruth’s Chris Steak House are a must-have.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“By far and away, my favorite side is the Au Gratin Potatoes,” says Chef Kelly.” It is a creamy blend of tender potatoes smothered by a creamy sauce and topped with cheese that is baked until it is crusty and bubbling,” she explains. “It is rich and perfect for sharing, but it could make a good main dish for non-meat eaters who want something rich and flavorful.”

Bread Pudding with Whisky Sauce

If you’ve been to New Orleans and have tried bread pudding, you will love the version at Ruth’s. It’s a spin on the city’s traditional dessert, and Chef Kelly says it’s worth saving room for.

“This bread pudding has raisins and is served with a crusty top and creamy center, but it is the Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Sauce that takes this one over the top, and I always order an extra side of it so I can drench each bite,” she shares.