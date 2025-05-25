11 Store-Bought Cakes That Taste Just Like a Bakery Made Them

Every celebration deserves an Instagram worthy cake, but that doesn’t mean it has to be homemade. While there’s no denying that anything made from scratch is hard to beat, that doesn’t mean you can’t come close. These days, there’s so many store-bought cakes that deliver on flavor and are pretty enough that guests assume you splurged at an upscale bakery.

There’s no shame in picking up a cake from your local grocery, so whether you need a quick birthday dessert or something fancier for a special occasion here at the best store-bought cakes that taste like they came from a bakery, according to shopper reviews.

Trader Joe’s Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake

Nutrition : per serving ⅙ cake

Calories : 340

Fat : 19g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 250mg

Carbs : 43g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 34g)

Protein : 2g

The Trader Joe’s Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake is light, fluffy and topped with whipped vanilla bean frosting that shoppers love.

One Redditor wrote, “I just got this for the first time. It tastes just like the vanilla cupcake from Sprinkles! It’s SO good.”

Another shared, “Wanted the carrot cake, walked out with this one – I’m not mad!! … well, mad that I need to exercise it off … lol So good!”

Whole Foods Market Berry Chantilly Cake

Nutrition : per serving 1 slice

Calories : 370

Fat : 27g (Saturated fat: 13g)

Sodium : 130mg

Carbs : 26g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 18g)

Protein : 3g

It’s not often you see a cake blow up on social media and go viral, but the Whole Foods Market Berry Chantilly Cake is an exception. The moist vanilla cake soaked with raspberry syrup, layered with real berries and cream is so good it’s not hard to eat nearly the entire cake.

“I’ve purchased a couple times and gotta say its worth the hype,” One Redditor commented.

Another wrote, “It’s very good. It’s basically Whole Foods’ specialty.

Costco Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

Nutrition : per serving 1 piece–136 grams

Calories : 436

Fat : 27g (Saturated fat: 13g)

Sodium : 315mg

Carbs : 53g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar:40 g)

Protein : 5g

This rich, decadent layered dessert combines dark and white chocolate mousse, hence the name tuxedo cake and has a moist chocolate cake base. It’s a crowd-pleaser that even the pickiest party-goers will love.

One Redditor shared, “I brought it to a function recently. The ladies started by being slightly judgey that I didn’t make a homemade dessert and ended by asking me how much they should get for their next family dinner. I bet that event sold 10 more cakes.”

Another wrote, “I am an avid baker and “from scratch” snob and I LOVE this thing. We are a household of two, so I have learned it freezes as well too. Get it!”

Member’s Mark Carrot Bar

Nutrition : per serving 1 slice 83 gams

Calories : 320

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 220mg

Carbs : 37g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 27g)

Protein : 3g

Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Carrot Bar has the ideal combo of spices, pineapple, shredded and carrots. The cake is rated 4.5 with shoppers raving about the taste and moistness.

One person wrote, “This carrot bar cake delivers impressive flavor and a moist, satisfying texture. The rich spice blend is perfectly balanced with just the right amount of sweetness, and the cream cheese frosting is thick, creamy, and delicious—not overly sugary. Packed with visible shreds of real carrot and hints of pineapple and nuts, it tastes like a homemade dessert without the work. It’s great for serving at family dinners, potlucks, or even as a quick treat during the week. The portion size is generous, making it a great value. If you’re a carrot cake fan, this one is definitely worth picking up!”

Another Sam’s Club customer simply stated, “This carrot cake was rich and delicious!”

Publix Chocolate Ganache Supreme Cake

Nutrition : per serving 1 slice 83 grams

Calories : 310

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 300mg

Carbs : 37g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 31g)

Protein : 3g

Publix Chocolate Ganache Supreme Cake is such a beautiful dessert, it will be the star of the event. It’s a chocolate lover’s dream!

A Reddtitor wrote, “Chocolate Ganache Supreme Cake is decadently good.”

In a separate Reddit thread, a fan shared, “If you like chocolate cake don’t get a normal chocolate ham cake, get the Ganache Supreme. It is the best chocolate cake there is. Instead of fudge you get chocolate whip topping icing then completely covered in nice soft chocolate ganache. It’s so unbelievably good.”

Member’s Mark Tiramisu Cake

Nutrition : per serving 11 grams

Calories : 340

Fat : 24g (Saturated fat: 13g)

Sodium : 70mg

Carbs : 26g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 11g)

Protein : 7g

Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Tiramisu Cake isn’t as fancy as others on our list, but it makes up in flavor and will be a hit at any party. It’s rated 4.4 by shoppers who say it will satisfy your sweet craving.

One customer wrote, “Indulge in this tempting dessert that satisfies your inner desires!”

Another shared, “These are the best! Perfect balance of sweet!ideal desert four up to 6 servings”

​​Member’s Mark Sweet Fruit Topped Chantilly Cream Bar

Nutrition : per serving 1 piece 143 grams

Calories : 420

Fat : 27g (Saturated fat: 14g)

Sodium : 240mg

Carbs : 40g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:28 g)

Protein : 2g

Another Sam’s Club staple is the Member’s Mark Sweet Fruit Topped Chantilly Cream Bar. This is a cake you can’t go wrong with–it’s beautifully decorated, flavorful and great for gatherings. It’s rated 4.7 and shoppers love how perfect it was for their special events.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Delicious cake had at baby shower everyone enjoyed,” a customer shared.

Someone else wrote,” This cake is so good. Better than the Chantilly cake from Whole Foods. And a whole lot cheaper.”

Whole Foods Chocolate Eruption Cake

Nutrition : per serving 1 slice

Calories : 900 calories

Fat : 46g (Saturated fat: 23g)

Sodium : 690mg

Carbs : 118g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 97g)

Protein : 6g

If you want a luscious, delightful creamy cake the Whole Foods Chocolate Eruption Cake is a showstopper. It’s sold at Whole Foods or Amazon, although it’s currently out of stock at the online retail giant and unclear when it will be available. Customers give high remarks for its flavor, moistness and perfect richness.

But eat in moderation. It’s got a whopping 900 calories, 46 grams of fat and 97 grams of sugar per slice.

An Amazon shopper wrote, “This is honestly the best cake Whole Foods makes, hands down. While I’m usually not a huge fan of chocolate, this just hits the spot when the craving arises. I typically get a few slices because I love it so much and am always disappointed when it’s done! It’s moist, creamy, chocolaty, and just oh so good! Highly recommend!”

Another shared, “For starters, where was this cake my entire life?! This cake is perfectly moist, the cream is so luscious, I would’ve taken a photo of it, but I ate it already. It is taking a lot of self-control to not order the entire cake.”

Trader Joe’s Chocolate Lava Cake

Nutrition : per serving 1 cake

Calories : 370

Fat : 22g (Saturated fat: 13g)

Sodium : 370mg

Carbs : 42g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 26g)

Protein : 6g

This cult-favorite Trader Joe’s dessert is perfect for small gatherings or to enjoy for a special treat. The individual chocolate cakes are filled with a rich, creamy chocolate ganache that ooze out with each bite.

There’s an entire Reddit thread titled Chocolate lava cakes are *chefs kiss* dedicated to Trader Joe’s Chocolate Lava Cake. The original poster wrote “Amazing. Cooked it in the oven and it’s got the perfect amount of edges and gooey middle. I topped with vanilla bean ice cream.”

Another agreed and shared, “I’m so upset I discovered these. Yikes they are amazing and one barely suffices because it so good lol”

Pepperidge Farm Frozen Coconut Layer Cake

Nutrition : per serving ⅛ cake 69 grams

Calories : 250

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 130mg

Carbs : 34g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 23g)

Protein : 2g

The Pepperidge Farm Frozen Coconut Layer Cake is a classic that’s perfect for any party. Plus, it’s a childhood favorite for many.

In a Reddit thread titled coconut cake, several commented on how they grew up on this Pepperidge Farm must-have.

User Legal_Attorney_8200 wrote, “One of my favorites growing up!”

Someone else wrote, “I love those! My mom put me on to them.”

​​Churro Cake

​​​​

Nutrition : per serving 1 ½ cale 76 grams

Calories : 350

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 46g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 37g)

Protein : 2g

If you’re looking for a unique cake to impress guests, the Churro Cake from Walmart is rated 4.6 and shoppers love the subtle spicy taste.

Customer Janemarie wrote, “One of the best grocery store cakes. Full of spice, very flavorful. If you love cinnamon, this is perfect for you. Light, dry, fluffy cake, rich spiced frosting.”

Another shopper, Jennifer, shared, “Great flavor! The icing is perfect very smooth. The cake was super moist and the cinnamon flavor was just a little spice without being overpowering. A great treat!”