6 Best Store-Bought Hams Made Without Fillers

These high-quality deli meats are made with real whole muscle meat.

Ham is one of the most popular deli items in the U.S., perfect for everything from breakfast platters to sandwiches. Not all hams are equal in terms of quality: Many are packed with fillers and excess water to bring the weight up and change the texture, but for those who prefer a more “meaty” ham, there are some great options available. These hams may cost a little more than the alternative but you definitely get what you pay for. Here are six store-bought hams made without fillers.

True Story Uncured Wildflower Honey & Maple Ham

True Story Uncured Wildflower Honey & Maple Ham has simple ingredients and a ton of flavor. “I don’t often buy processed meat because of the products usually added to them but this is an exception. I thoroughly enjoy this meat on a sandwich and will buy it again,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Sprouts Sliced Ham Off The Bone

Sprouts Sliced Ham Off The Bone is another top-quality ham shoppers love. “Excellent flavor, high quality and very fresh. Sliced perfectly for a good sandwich. The slices are large, so they can easily be sliced into two if you prefer a smaller amount of meat. Will for sure purchase again,” one fan said.

Applegate Organic Uncured Black Forest Ham

Applegate Organic Uncured Black Forest Ham is a delicious option with no questionable additives. “The Black Forest Ham by Applegate Organics is my new go-to deli meat,” one shopper said. “My kids and I both love the taste and texture. They love when I pack them sandwiches with this Black Forest Ham in their school lunches.”

365 by Whole Foods Market Black Forest Uncured Ham

365 by Whole Foods Market Black Forest Uncured Ham contains just a small handful of ingredients and contains no added hormones, antibiotics, carrageenan, nitrates or nitrites added. This ham is 95% lean and perfect for sandwiches and wraps.

North Country Smokehouse Applewood Smoked Pork Ham Steak

North Country Smokehouse Organic Applewood Smoked Pork Ham Steak has excellent ingredients and outstanding flavor. “We smoke the meat low & slow to enhance the natural sweetness of the meat. The pork is marinated in authentic, New England maple syrup and has a natural wood-smoked scent that only comes from handcrafting premium meats in small batches,” the brand says.

Sprouts Uncured Boneless Ham Steak

Sprouts Uncured Boneless Ham Steak is another quality delicious option shoppers love. “One of the best out there,” one fan said. “My husband and son love having these ham steaks. Great heated on a griddle or just as they come, in a sandwich. Appreciate that there are clean ingredients and no nitrates.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e