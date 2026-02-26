8 Deli Turkey Brands Made With Real Whole Breast Meat, According to Shoppers

Clean-label sliced turkey made from real whole breast meat.

Turkey is the most popular deli meat in the U.S. for good reason—this versatile meat is mild in flavor, low in calories, high in protein, and easily adapted to anyone’s taste, be it sweet, spicy, savory, and more. The really good deli turkey is made from the breast meat, perfect for sandwiches, wraps, and platters, or simply enjoyed by itself as a snack. So which is the turkey worth keeping in the fridge at all times? Here are eight deli turkey brands made with real meat.

Trader Joe’s Organic Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Trader Joe’s Organic Oven Roasted Turkey Breast is a constant in my fridge and perfect for making sandwiches and school lunches. This option is made from turkeys raised on an all-vegetarian diet in a free range environment. Texture-wise this is pretty close to the Applegate Organic Oven Roasted Turkey Breast. Speaking of which…

Applegate Organics Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Applegate Organics Oven Roasted Turkey Breast is another delicious option we rely on for the kids’ lunchboxes, made from real USDA organic turkey. “One of the cleanest brands of turkey you can buy. No added chemicals,” one Target shopper said.

True Story Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

True Story Oven Roasted Turkey Breast is the real deal: Delicious moist turkey breast meat with no unwelcome additives or fillers. “So simple and good tasting! Only 3 ingredients! So many lunch meats have too many preservatives these days,” one shopper raved.

Dietz & Watson Organic Turkey Breast

Dietz & Watson Organic Turkey Breast is a Costco must-have, made from vegetarian grain-fed turkey and seasoned with sea salt. “It has an actual grain to it, where it naturally wants to separate, rather than the gelatinous, homogenous lunchmeat,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hillshire Farm Ultra Thin Oven Roasted Turkey

Hillshire Farm Ultra Thin Oven Roasted Turkey is made from real turkey breast, with no nitrates or nitrites added (except for those naturally occurring in the celery juice powder and sea salt). “My kids and I all inhale this. It’s the best sliced turkey you can get. It’s juicy and flavorful, thin sliced, packaged well. Both of my kids will eat this straight out of the package!” one fan said.

Member’s Mark Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Member’s Mark Oven Roasted Turkey Breast is made from whole turkey breast. “Great sandwich meat,” one shopper shared. “Super high quality and a great taste. This product is as good as fresh cut deli meats, in my opinion. Makes a great sandwich and a great snack. We buy this almost every time we come to Sam’s club.”

Primo Taglio Oven Roasted Turkey

Primo Taglio Oven Roasted Turkey is made with real turkey breast. “I love this turkey. It’s very fresh tasting and perfect thickness of slicesI love this turkey. It’s very fresh tasting and perfect thickness of slices,” one shopper said.

Diestel Family Ranch Fresh Roasted Pre-Sliced Deli Turkey

Diestel Family Ranch is famous for top-quality turkey, and the Fresh Roasted Pre-Sliced Deli Turkey (made with slow-roasted organic turkey breast) is no exception. “My new personal favorite go-to turkey. Taste is amazing! A lot of natural turkey products can taste gamey but not this one. Delicious. Will put on my permanent list,” one shopper said.