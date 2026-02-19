7 Best Store-Bought Pie Crusts, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these frozen and ready-made crusts never disappoint.

Can you make your own pie crust at home? Absolutely, but it’s quite a bit of work and with so many excellent frozen options available, grabbing one from the freezer will save you a lot of time and effort. But which ones are the best? There’s nothing worse than putting time and effort into a pie or quiche only to find the crust has ruined the whole thing. Luckily, shoppers are a vociferous lot and love sharing their must-have finds. Here are seven of the best store-bought pie crusts, according to shoppers.

Wholly Wholesome Organic Pie Shells

It’s nice to have an organic pie crust option, and Wholly Wholesome Organic Pie Shells are that and more. “I read that Wholly Wholesome, frozen pie crust was a go to for professional bakers. So I decided to give it a try by using it instead of making my own piecrust for my traditional apple pie. I was blown away with it. After having a couple slices of my apple pie, I forgot I was eating frozen pie crust,” one Kroger shopper shared.

Pillsbury Deep Dish Frozen Pie Crusts

Pillsbury Deep Dish Frozen Pie Crusts are perfect for making bigger pies. “We love Pillsbury, and knew we couldn’t go wrong with these pie crusts. I purchased them to make quiche and they did not disappoint! My quiche fit in here perfectly, and did not overflow,” one Target shopper said.

Great Value Frozen Deep Dish Pie Crusts

Great Value Frozen Deep Dish Pie Crusts are perfect for both sweet desserts and savory pies. “My go-to pre-made frozen crust; with surprisingly good taste and flakiness especially at this low price,” one Walmart customer said. “I always keep some in the freezer for quiches, pot pies or dessert pies. For pies with a top crust, I just use another bottom crust upside down—-can trim excess around the edges or just leave it.”

Trader Joe’s Pie Crusts

Trader Joe’s Pie Crusts just need to be thawed overnight for the perfect crust. “Trader Joe’s frozen pie crust IMO, is the best flavored pie crust on the market, but it is also the no.1 temperamental diva,” one fan said. “No matter how long I wait to pull it out of it’s packaging, it’s always the same, it just crumbles into pieces. Every time I unwrap it, I feel like I’m performing delicate surgery just to get it onto my counter. BUT… once you patch it all together, roll it out, tell it it’s beautiful, and bake it off, it’s buttery, flaky, perfection.”

Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets

Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets are a must-have freezer item. “Sooo happy about the quality and ease of use of this dough!” one Target shopper raved. “Pesto pinwheels and cherry pastries turned out perfect. Will get again for sure!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Athens Vegan Frozen Fillo Dough

Athens Vegan Frozen Fillo Dough is another great option for dishes like traditional Mediterranean dishes or even pizza crust. “We bought 3 boxes and all were perfect. Tips for using: defrost in the fridge, don’t unroll until completely defrosted, keep a well rung moist towel over dough so it dies not dry out. We made baklava,” one shopper shared.

Keebler Ready Crust 10 Inch Graham Pie Crust

Keebler Ready Crust 10 Inch Graham Pie Crust is a delicious ready-to-go crust. “This is the only Graham crust which is large enough and doesn’t crumble for our cherry cheesecakes we make for every holiday!” one shopper said.