5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Appie Pie, According to Pastry Chefs

Pastry chefs reveal where to find the flakiest apple pie.

When an apple pie craving strikes, you’re probably not reaching for a peeler and pastry cutter; you’re instead heading to the nearest bakery. But convenience doesn’t have to mean compromise. Some chains have perfected their recipes, turning out pies with flaky crusts and well-spiced fillings that taste homemade. To find the best, Eat This, Not That! asked pastry chefs to share their go-to spots. From beloved favorites to local haunts, here are five must-try places.

Cracker Barrel

Known for Southern comfort homestyle meals, Cracker Barrel is a spot you want to save room for dessert. During the holidays, the chain offers its famous Apple Streusel Pie that everyone raves about.

“Cracker Barrel leans into comfort, tender apples and familiar spice,” says Eleni Louca, pastry chef at Hello Halloumi in the West Village, NYC.

Costco

Costco shoppers know the bakery has many standout items, including its apple pie.

“Costco does scale well, with generous apple pieces and a buttery crust,” says Chef Eleni. “Apple pie should feel honest, not overdesigned.”

Hilton Head Social Bakery

Hilton Head Island in South Carolina is a premier coastal destination renowned for its 12 miles of beautiful beaches, world-class golf and over 60 miles of biking trails. There’s also a great bakery there; you have to try the Hilton Head Social Bakery, which has two locations.

“It’s known for its classic and awesome French pastries, but a true gem hidden in their bakery cases is their Apple Pie disguised as a Rustic Apple Tart,” says Chef Philippe, Hilton Head Social Bakery, Hilton Head Island, SC. “Truly ingenious and delicious, with sparkling apple and cinnamon flavors, and a buttery crust that makes it unmistakably Southern!”

Pie King Cafe

Another bakery to check out in South Carolina is Pie King Cafe in Charleston.

“No shortcuts” is the motto, according to Chef Toby, The Pie King Cafe, Charleston, South Carolina.

He explains, “With several varieties available, all are delicious and feature generous apples, gentle spices, a tender crust and a feeling of home.”

Four & Twenty Blackbirds

Four & Twenty Blackbirds is a legend in Brooklyn, New York, for its wow-factor desserts. The bakery delivers nationwide and will quickly become your new favorite bakery, according to

​​Gabrielle Marie Yap, pastry sous chef.

“The Salted Caramel Apple pie strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tart,” she says. “There’s a reason why it’s one of the most popular items–it’s incredible.”